Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in New Mexico? Here’s What the Law Says

As pet owners, we want to ensure our pets are safe, comfortable, and treated with care. However, when it comes to leaving a pet chained outside, many people may not be aware of the legal limits and regulations regarding this practice. If you’re living in New Mexico or planning to visit, it’s important to understand the state’s laws concerning tethering or chaining animals. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at whether it is illegal to leave your pet chained outside in New Mexico and what the law says about animal welfare.

New Mexico’s Law on Tethering Animals

In New Mexico, animal welfare laws have become stricter over the years to ensure the humane treatment of pets. As of 2017, the state passed a law that specifically addresses the issue of tethering, or chaining, animals outside. The law is designed to protect pets from being left outside for extended periods in unsafe or harmful conditions.

What Does the Law Say About Tethering Animals?

Under New Mexico’s animal welfare law, it is illegal to tether a dog outside in certain situations. According to the law, you cannot leave a pet chained outside for prolonged periods under conditions that could harm them or make them suffer. This includes situations where pets are exposed to extreme weather conditions, left without access to food, water, or shelter, or if the chain is too short to allow the dog to move freely.

The law also prohibits the practice of leaving pets chained outside during extreme weather conditions, such as extreme heat or cold, as this could cause serious health issues or distress for the animal. Pets must always have access to adequate shelter, food, and water, and their physical space should allow them to move comfortably.

Specific Conditions for Tethering in New Mexico

While New Mexico law recognizes the need for certain restrictions, it also allows for the possibility of tethering, as long as it is done properly. Here are the specific rules:

Duration of Tethering: Animals should not be left chained outside for extended periods of time. The law does not provide an exact limit for the duration, but it makes it clear that pets should not be kept chained outside for long hours without a break.

Size of the Tether: The tether or chain must be long enough to allow the animal to move freely within a confined space. The chain should be at least 10 feet long to allow the pet to roam and have access to food, water, and shelter.

Shelter Requirements: If you are tethering your pet outside, they must have access to proper shelter from the sun, rain, and cold. A doghouse or similar structure can serve as shelter, but it must be large enough to allow the animal to move comfortably and should be positioned away from extreme weather conditions.

Temperature Conditions: During extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, tethering is not allowed unless the animal has access to adequate protection. For instance, during hot summer days, pets must have access to shade, and during the winter, they need protection from freezing conditions.

Penalties for Violating Tethering Laws

If you fail to comply with New Mexico’s laws regarding tethering and leave your pet in unsafe conditions, you could face legal penalties. Violating these laws may result in fines, warnings, or even criminal charges depending on the severity of the situation and whether the animal is found to be in distress.

For example, if an animal is found to be left outside in extreme weather conditions or without access to shelter, food, or water, it could be considered animal cruelty. In such cases, offenders may face animal cruelty charges, which can result in significant fines or jail time.

Best Practices for Tethering Your Pet in New Mexico

Although New Mexico’s laws permit tethering under certain conditions, the best practice is always to avoid chaining your pet outside whenever possible. Here are some recommendations to ensure your pet’s safety and well-being:

Provide a safe, enclosed area: If you need to keep your pet outside, consider building a secure, fenced-in area that allows them to move freely without the need for a chain or leash.

Monitor the weather: Never leave your pet chained outside during extreme weather conditions. If it’s too hot or cold for you to be outside, it’s likely not safe for your pet either.

Check the tether regularly: If tethering is absolutely necessary, ensure the chain is long enough, is not tangled, and does not cause injury to your pet. Be sure your pet always has access to water, food, and shelter.

Leaving your pet chained outside in New Mexico is not inherently illegal, but there are clear rules in place to ensure animals are not left in harmful conditions. As a pet owner, it is essential to be aware of the legal requirements and responsibilities you have toward your pet’s well-being. Tethering should always be done with care, and pets must have access to shelter, food, water, and space to move freely. If you’re unsure about what’s best for your pet, it’s always a good idea to consult local animal welfare guidelines or a veterinarian for advice.

By following the law and practicing responsible pet ownership, you can ensure your furry friend stays happy, healthy, and safe.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.animallaw.info/topic/table-state-dog-tether-laws

[2] https://apnm.org/what-we-do/building-foundations-to-keep-animals-safe/train-dont-chain/whats-wrong-with-chaining-a-dog/

[3] https://apnm.org/what-we-do/building-foundations-to-keep-animals-safe/train-dont-chain/local-ordinances-that-address-chaining/

[4] https://www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services/wp-content/uploads/sites/61/2021/03/confinement-and-restraint-informational-brochure-FINAL.pdf

[5] https://www.peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/ordinances/santa-fe-new-mexico/