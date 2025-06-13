Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Nevada? Here’s What the Law Says

In Nevada, it’s not outright illegal to tether or chain your dog outside—but there are very specific rules that every pet owner must follow. These rules are meant to protect animals from harm and ensure they’re not left in unsafe conditions. Let’s break down exactly what the law says and what you need to know to stay on the right side of it.

What Nevada Law Says About Tethering Dogs

Nevada’s animal cruelty laws—found under NRS 574.100—set clear guidelines for how and when a pet can be tethered. Here’s what the state requires:

Minimum Length of Tether

Any leash or chain used to restrain a dog must be at least 12 feet long. This ensures the dog has enough room to move around, stretch, and lie down comfortably.

Time Limit for Tethering

Dogs can’t be tied up for more than 14 hours in a 24-hour period. This rule is designed to prevent long-term confinement that can harm a pet’s mental and physical health.

Type of Collar and Safety Rules

Nevada law bans the use of choke, pinch, or prong collars while tethering. These types of collars can cause serious injuries if a dog pulls or gets tangled.

Additionally, the tether must not allow the dog to reach hazards like sharp objects, fences, or areas where the leash could get caught and choke the dog.

Weather Restrictions and New Rules

One of the most important updates came with Senate Bill 269, passed in 2023. Under this law, you cannot leave your dog chained up during any heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service. This is crucial in Nevada’s hot summers, where extreme heat can quickly lead to heatstroke or death.

Local Laws May Be Stricter

Some counties in Nevada, like Clark County and Las Vegas, have even stricter rules:

Dogs can only be tethered for up to 10 hours in a day.

The 12-foot tether rule still applies.

Tethering during hot weather or heat warnings is strictly prohibited.

So if you’re in cities like Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, or Henderson, you must follow both state and local rules.

Penalties for Breaking the Law

If you’re caught violating these tethering laws, the penalties can include:

Fines ranging from $200 to $1,000

Community service

Possible jail time (2 to 6 days)

In more serious or repeat cases, you could even face felony charges for animal cruelty.

While it’s not completely illegal to chain or tether your dog in Nevada, there are strict rules in place to make sure pets are not harmed. Always use a proper 12-foot tether, avoid chaining your pet too long, never use dangerous collars, and be extra cautious during hot weather. Staying informed and following these guidelines helps ensure your pet’s safety and keeps you out of legal trouble.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/ordinances/nevada/

[2] https://thedefenders.net/blogs/animal-abuse-and-animal-cruelty/

[3] https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/bill-would-limit-dog-chaining/

[4] https://accidentlawyerhenderson.com/recent-changes-to-nevada-pet-law/

[5] https://www.reddit.com/r/vegaslocals/comments/18po19f/neighbor_leaves_dog_outside_all_day_and_night/