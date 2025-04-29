Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Missouri? Here’s What the Law Says

When caring for pets, especially dogs and cats, it’s important to follow local rules that protect their health and well-being. Here are the key guidelines pet owners and guardians must follow regarding the tethering of animals outdoors.

Time Limits for Tethering

Owners, guardians, or anyone controlling a dog or cat must not leave the animal tethered outside:

For more than 10 continuous hours, or

For a total of more than 12 hours within a 24-hour period.

This rule ensures pets are not left tied up for long periods, preventing stress and health risks.

Proper Equipment for Tethering

When tethering a dog or cat, you must use:

A properly fitting harness or collar made of nylon or leather.

A tether that matches the size of the animal.

The tether must be at least 15 feet long and must have a swivel at both ends to prevent tangling.

Using the correct equipment keeps the animal comfortable and safe from injury.

Safe Tethering Conditions

It is forbidden to tether a dog or cat outdoors if:

The animal or the tether could get tangled around another animal, object, or itself.

The tether restricts the pet’s access to proper food, clean water (cool in summer and unfrozen in winter), or appropriate shelter.

Pets must be able to move freely and access their basic needs at all times.

Sanitary Conditions for Tethering

Pet owners must not tether dogs or cats in unsanitary or unsafe conditions. Additionally:

The tether must allow the animal to relieve itself (defecate or urinate) in an area separate from where it eats, drinks, or sleeps.

This helps prevent health issues and maintains proper hygiene for the pet.

Providing Adequate Shelter

Owners must provide dogs and cats with:

Clean living conditions,

Shelter appropriate for the species,

Protection against extreme temperatures, rain, wind, snow, and direct sunlight.

Shelter is essential to keep pets healthy and comfortable in different weather conditions.

Restrictions on the Type of Tether Used

It is illegal for any owner or guardian to:

Maliciously and knowingly restrain a dog or cat with a metal chain, tether, or metal wire that is grossly oversized compared to what is necessary for the animal’s safety.

Using heavy or inappropriate restraints can injure or stress the animal and is considered animal cruelty.

Following these rules for tethering pets outdoors is not only important for their safety and well-being but also required by law. Every pet deserves a clean, safe, and loving environment. Pet owners must ensure that any time spent outdoors is comfortable, safe, and healthy for their dogs and cats. Understanding and respecting these regulations helps build a better, more humane community for animals and people alike.

