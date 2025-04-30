Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Maryland? Here’s What the Law Says

This section outlines various rules designed to protect dogs from being mistreated or exposed to unsafe conditions while outside, particularly when left unattended. These regulations cover areas such as the type of restraint used, shelter requirements, and the conditions under which a dog can be left outside.

Key Definitions:

Collar : A device made from materials like nylon or leather, specifically designed for use around a dog’s neck.

: A device made from materials like nylon or leather, specifically designed for use around a dog’s neck. Extreme Weather Conditions : Defined as temperatures below 32°F or conditions during an active winter or cold weather warning or advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

: Defined as temperatures below or conditions during an active winter or cold weather warning or advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Restraint : Any device like a chain, rope, tether, leash, cable, or similar that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system.

: Any device like a chain, rope, tether, leash, cable, or similar that attaches a dog to a stationary object or trolley system. Suitable Shade : An area fully protected from direct sunlight, providing complete coverage for the dog.

: An area fully protected from direct sunlight, providing complete coverage for the dog. Suitable Shelter : A structure that: Is properly ventilated. Has a solid floor to keep the dog dry. Has a weatherproof roof. Is enclosed with an entrance on one side. Helps maintain the dog’s normal body temperature. Is appropriate for the dog’s species, age, condition, size, and type.

: A structure that:

Restrictions on Leaving Dogs Outside:

Restraint : Dogs cannot be left outside and unattended using a restraint that: Unreasonably limits movement . Uses a collar made primarily of metal or a collar too small for the dog’s neck . Restricts access to clean water or appropriate shelter . Creates unsafe or unsanitary conditions . Causes injury to the dog.

: Dogs cannot be left outside and unattended using a restraint that: Time Limits : Dogs cannot be left outside unattended for more than 30 minutes during extreme weather conditions unless they have access to suitable shelter. In temperatures above 90°F , dogs must have access to suitable shade .

:

Penalties for Violating These Laws:

Violations of Subsection (b) (restraining the dog under unsafe conditions) are considered misdemeanors and can result in: Imprisonment up to 90 days , A fine up to $1,000 , or Both imprisonment and a fine.

(restraining the dog under unsafe conditions) are considered and can result in: Violations of Subsection (c) (leaving a dog outside for too long) are civil offenses with the following penalties: First violation : A warning . Second violation : A civil penalty up to $500 . Third or subsequent violation : A civil penalty up to $1,000 .

(leaving a dog outside for too long) are civil offenses with the following penalties:

Local Government Regulations:

This section does not prevent local governments from creating stricter laws related to the health and safety of dogs than those outlined in this section.

