Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Louisiana? Here’s What the Law Says

In Louisiana, it is generally illegal to leave your pet chained or tethered outside in a manner that is inhumane, cruel, or detrimental to its welfare. State law specifically prohibits tying, tethering, or restraining any animal in a way that harms its well-being. For example, you cannot use chains or tethers that are too heavy, not designed for dogs, or that cause injury. Additionally, no dog under six months old may be tethered outside for any length of time.

Key Legal Points:

Humane Standards: The law requires that any restraint must not be inhumane or cruel. This means the animal must have access to adequate shelter, shade, drinkable water, and protection from extreme weather.

Equipment Restrictions: Chains or tethers must be designed for dogs and cannot weigh more than one-eighth of the dog's body weight. Logging chains or similar heavy devices are prohibited.

Weather and Emergency Restrictions: It is illegal to tie or tether a dog or cat in a way that exposes them to extreme weather conditions, especially in designated emergency areas during floods or hurricanes.

Penalties: Violating these laws can result in fines up to $300, and local authorities may impose additional penalties.

Exceptions: The law does not apply to accepted veterinary practices, certain agricultural or herding activities, or when a dog is temporarily restrained with a hand-held leash, among other specific exemptions.

Local ordinances may be stricter, and some animal welfare organizations and local authorities state simply: “No. It’s illegal to tether (tie up/chain) a dog” in your yard. Always check with your local animal control or city ordinances for additional regulations.



Leaving your pet chained or tethered outside in Louisiana is illegal if it is done in a way that is cruel, inhumane, or exposes the animal to harm, especially in extreme weather or emergency situations. Proper shelter, water, and humane restraint are mandatory under state law.

