Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Connecticut? Here’s What the Law Says

Connecticut law places strict limits on leaving dogs chained or tethered outside. It is illegal to tether a dog to a stationary object or mobile device (such as a trolley or pulley) outdoors during hazardous weather conditions-including extreme heat, cold, wind, rain, snow, or hail-if these conditions pose a risk to the dog’s health or safety. During such weather, a dog may only be tethered for a maximum of 15 minute.

Key Points of the Law:

Protection from the Weather: State law also requires all animals to be provided with protection from the weather, and leaving a pet outside in unsafe conditions can constitute neglect or cruelty.

Penalties for Violating Tethering Laws

Civil penalty of $250. Subsequent Offenses: Civil penalty of $500 per violation.

Local Ordinances

Some Connecticut cities, such as Stamford, have additional rules or stricter regulations regarding tethering and sheltering pets outdoors. Always check your local ordinances for further requirements.

Reporting Violations

If you see a dog left chained outside in extreme weather, you are encouraged to contact local animal control or police. Authorities can investigate and, if necessary, remove the animal for its safety.



