Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Alabama? Here’s What the Law Says

Alabama does not have a comprehensive statewide law that directly prohibits chaining or tethering pets outside. Instead, most rules about pet restraint—including chaining, tethering, and leashing—are set at the city or county level. State law generally requires pet owners to confine their animals to their property or use a leash in public, but specifics about chaining are left to local ordinances.

Local Ordinances: Examples

Birmingham:

It is illegal to chain a dog or tether it improperly.

Dogs must have a comfortable harness or collar, tethers must be attached to a running line (not a fixed point), and chains are not allowed.

Dogs cannot be tethered for more than eight consecutive hours.

Tuscaloosa:

Unlawful to tether, chain, or tie a dog to a stationary object except for brief periods (no more than 60 minutes) and only with the owner present.

The tether must be at least 10 feet long, non-choke, and allow access to food, water, and shelter.

Gardendale:

Dogs cannot be tied or chained for more than 12 consecutive hours.

The animal must be able to roam within at least 100 square feet, and tethers must allow for 360-degree movement.

Mobile:

Tethering is allowed only on a proper trolley or pulley system at least 12 feet long, mounted off the ground, and with access to water and shelter.

Choke, pinch, and prong collars are prohibited for tethering.

Penalties

Violations of local tethering ordinances can result in fines, misdemeanor charges, or both, depending on the city.

Summary Table: Key Local Tethering Rules

City Max Tether Time Tether Type/Rules Additional Requirements Birmingham 8 hours No chains; running line only Comfortable collar; not fixed point Tuscaloosa 1 hour Non-choke, 10 ft min. length Owner present; food, water, shelter Gardendale 12 hours 100 sq ft roaming, 360° movement Overhead run or ground device Mobile Not specified Trolley/pulley system, 12 ft min. length No choke/prong collars; shelter

Bottom Line

It may be illegal to leave your pet chained outside in many Alabama cities, depending on how, where, and for how long you do it.

Always check your local city or county ordinances for specific rules.

Even where legal, animals must have access to food, water, shelter, and should not be left tethered in a way that endangers their well-being.

