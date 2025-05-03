Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Tennessee? Here’s What the Law Says

Flipping off a police officer in Tennessee is not illegal. This gesture-raising your middle finger-is considered a form of expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech. The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, which covers Tennessee, has specifically ruled that flipping off a police officer is constitutionally protected and does not, by itself, provide a lawful reason for a stop, arrest, or citation.

However, context matters. If the gesture is accompanied by threats, aggressive behavior, or actions that disturb the peace, it could lead to charges like disorderly conduct. While the gesture alone is protected, escalating the situation or causing a public disturbance may result in legal trouble.

Flipping off a cop in Tennessee is not a crime and is protected free speech.

If the gesture is part of threatening or disruptive conduct, you could still face charges.

Police may sometimes detain or cite individuals, but courts have consistently sided with free speech rights in these cases.

Would you like to know more about how courts have ruled in specific cases or about the risks of escalating interactions with law enforcement?

SOURCE