Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Mexico? Here’s What the Law Says

In many places across the U.S., it’s common to see people use hand gestures like the middle finger, also known as “flipping off,” as a way of expressing frustration or anger. But what happens when you direct this gesture at a police officer? Is it illegal to flip off a cop in New Mexico? In this guide, we break down what the law says and whether such an action could land you in legal trouble.

The First Amendment and Freedom of Speech

In the U.S., the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech, which includes the right to express oneself, even through gestures. This is true in New Mexico as well. Flipping off a police officer, or anyone for that matter, is generally considered a form of expression, and as long as it doesn’t escalate into something more serious, it is not illegal. In fact, hand gestures such as this have been protected by the courts in several cases across the country.

However, there are limits to freedom of speech, especially when it crosses the line into disorderly conduct or threatening behavior.

The Issue of Disorderly Conduct

New Mexico law makes it illegal to engage in disorderly conduct, which includes actions that provoke or disrupt peace in public spaces. The law defines disorderly conduct as a situation where someone causes a disturbance by using offensive gestures or language that disrupts the public peace.

So, flipping off a police officer in and of itself is not illegal in New Mexico. But if the officer interprets it as a threat or if the gesture is part of a larger act of aggression or obstruction of justice, that could potentially lead to charges of disorderly conduct. For instance, if a person aggressively approaches the officer, curses, or refuses to cooperate, the situation may escalate, and the officer could take legal action.

Can You Be Arrested for Flipping Off a Cop?

While the act of flipping off a cop is protected under the First Amendment, the situation could change if it involves more disruptive or threatening behavior. If the officer perceives the gesture as provoking an altercation, escalating a situation, or as a form of harassment, they may decide to stop the individual and possibly arrest them for other related offenses, like disorderly conduct or public disturbance.

It’s important to note that police officers have the discretion to interpret situations based on context, so while one officer might overlook a gesture, another might react more seriously.

Case Law: Protecting Your Rights

One of the most important aspects of this issue comes from a legal precedent set by various U.S. courts. Flipping off a police officer has been challenged in court multiple times, and in many cases, courts have ruled in favor of protecting the individual’s right to express themselves through gestures. For example, in the 2017 case Smith v. Cummings, a federal court ruled that the act of raising the middle finger at police officers was a protected form of free speech.

While this does not mean you should expect to be free from confrontation, it does establish that your right to express frustration through a gesture like flipping off a cop is generally protected unless accompanied by other actions that breach the peace or threaten public order.

Potential Legal Consequences

Even though flipping off a cop may be protected speech, it’s important to be aware of the broader context in which it occurs. Here are some potential legal consequences of flipping off a cop in New Mexico:

Disorderly Conduct: If the gesture is accompanied by loud or aggressive language, it could be interpreted as disorderly conduct.

Obstructing Justice: If the officer interprets the gesture as an obstruction of their duties, it could lead to charges like obstructing justice or resisting arrest.

Harassment or Threatening Behavior: In extreme cases, if the behavior is perceived as harassment or threatening, criminal charges could arise, though these are rare and often require more than just a hand gesture.

How to Avoid Legal Trouble

If you find yourself frustrated with law enforcement, it’s essential to express yourself within the limits of the law. Here are a few tips to avoid any legal issues:

Stay calm and respectful: Even if you feel mistreated or upset, try to remain calm and avoid escalating the situation.

Avoid physical confrontation: Non-verbal gestures, like flipping someone off, may lead to escalation, but physical aggression or threats could result in serious legal consequences.

Know your rights: Understanding your rights to free speech and the potential legal boundaries can help you avoid unnecessary confrontations.

Flipping off a cop in New Mexico is generally not illegal as it falls under the protection of free speech granted by the First Amendment. However, the gesture could escalate into a more serious situation if combined with other disruptive actions or if it’s interpreted as threatening or obstructive by the officer. To avoid legal trouble, it’s best to express yourself respectfully and avoid engaging in behavior that could be viewed as disorderly conduct or obstructive.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.criminallegalnews.org/news/2019/may/15/flipping-bird-even-toward-cop-constitutionally-protected-right/

[2] https://www.shubinlaw.com/flipping-off-police-officers-constitutional-federal-court-affirms/

[3] https://www.performance-protocol.com/post/is-it-illegal-to-flip-off-a-cop-examining-the-legal-and-social-implications

[4] https://law.justia.com/codes/new-mexico/chapter-20/article-12/section-20-12-71/

[5] https://www.wirthlawoffice.com/tulsa-attorney-blog/2021/04/can-i-legally-flip-off-the-police