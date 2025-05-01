Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Maryland? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is not illegal to flip off a police officer in Maryland. This gesture is generally protected by the First Amendment as a form of free speech. However, context matters, and you could still face legal trouble under certain circumstances.

First Amendment Protection

Flipping off a police officer is considered a form of expressive conduct and is protected speech under the First Amendment according to both the U.S. Supreme Court and lower federal courts.

This protection applies across the United States, including Maryland, as there is no specific state law that makes the gesture itself illegal.

Maryland Law and Disorderly Conduct

Maryland’s disorderly conduct laws do criminalize behavior that is likely to disturb or annoy others, including law enforcement officers. This can include “obscene gestures” if they are found to be disturbing to others.

While flipping off a cop alone is protected speech, if your gesture is part of a larger disturbance, is accompanied by threats, or incites violence, you could be charged with disorderly conduct or a similar offense.

Police officers have broad discretion under disorderly conduct statutes, so they might still detain, ticket, or arrest you if they believe your actions are escalating a situation or disturbing the peace-even if such charges are unlikely to hold up in court.

What Happens in Practice?

While the law protects your right to flip off a cop, officers may still respond negatively or look for other reasons to detain or cite you.

If you are arrested or ticketed solely for making the gesture, you may have grounds for a civil rights lawsuit, and courts have often sided with individuals in such cases.

Practically, exercising this right could escalate your interaction with police, leading to inconvenience or further scrutiny, even if you ultimately prevail legally.

Summary Table

Action Is it Illegal in Maryland? Protected by First Amendment? Possible Police Response Flipping off a cop No Yes May escalate, but not a crime Accompanying threats Yes No Arrest/ticket for disorderly conduct Creating a disturbance Yes No Arrest/ticket for disorderly conduct

Key Takeaway:

Flipping off a cop in Maryland is not illegal and is protected speech, but doing so can still lead to police attention under disorderly conduct laws if the situation escalates. While charges rarely stick, the process can be inconvenient and stressful.

