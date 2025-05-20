Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Louisiana? Here’s What the Law Says

Flipping off a police officer—using your middle finger as a gesture—is not illegal in Louisiana. This act is protected by the First Amendment as a form of free speech, according to legal experts and the ACLU. Federal courts have repeatedly ruled that such gestures, even when directed at law enforcement, are constitutionally protected expressions.

Key Points

Protected Speech: The use of the middle finger is considered free speech under the First Amendment, and you cannot be legally arrested or ticketed solely for this gesture.

The use of the middle finger is considered free speech under the First Amendment, and you cannot be legally arrested or ticketed solely for this gesture. Court Precedent: There are court cases, including a 2017 incident in which a woman successfully sued after being cited for flipping off an officer, that affirm this protection.

There are court cases, including a 2017 incident in which a woman successfully sued after being cited for flipping off an officer, that affirm this protection. Limits: If your gesture is accompanied by threats or actions that interfere with police duties (such as refusing to comply with lawful orders or physically obstructing an investigation), you could be charged with other offenses like interfering with a law enforcement investigation or disorderly conduct.

If your gesture is accompanied by threats or actions that interfere with police duties (such as refusing to comply with lawful orders or physically obstructing an investigation), you could be charged with other offenses like interfering with a law enforcement investigation or disorderly conduct. Practical Risk: While it is legal, flipping off a cop may escalate the situation and could prompt an officer to look for other reasons to cite or arrest you if you are violating any other laws.

Recent Developments

A new Louisiana law (effective August 1, 2024) makes it a misdemeanor to be within 25 feet of a police officer who orders you to step back, but this law does not specifically address gestures like flipping off an officer.



Flipping off a cop in Louisiana is not illegal and is protected by the First Amendment, but doing so could draw unwanted attention or scrutiny from law enforcement, especially if combined with other disruptive behavior.

SOURCE