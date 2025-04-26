Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Maryland? Here’s What the Law Says

During the pandemic, many people picked up new hobbies to stay busy. For Yarrow First-Hartling, a mom from Frederick, Maryland, her new passion is all about the thrill of finding hidden treasures — in dumpsters!

How It All Started

At the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, First-Hartling was stuck at home and feeling restless.

“I was bored out of my mind. I needed to get out of the house and do something that felt COVID-safe,” she said.

While scrolling on TikTok, she came across videos from users like @dumpsterdivingmama and @jenn_nniffer, showing off incredible finds from dumpsters. Inspired by their posts, First-Hartling decided to try it herself — and she was hooked.

Finding Treasure in the Trash

First-Hartling quickly became a regular dumpster diver. She fills her car with all kinds of free finds, from toilet paper to cans of La Croix sparkling water. On a recent trip in Frederick County, she even found a container of fresh, cold mozzarella balls behind a grocery store — and she was excited to take them home.

Dumpster diving in Frederick County is legal as long as the dumpsters aren’t locked and there are no “No Trespassing” signs, according to the county’s spokesperson.

What She Does With the Items

First-Hartling uses many of the items she finds, shares them with family and friends, and donates anything she can’t use.

She has one simple rule: “Either use it, find a home for it, or donate it.”

Thanks to her efforts, hardly anything goes to waste — and plenty of perfectly good items find new owners.

The Thrill of the Hunt

What keeps First-Hartling coming back is the excitement of never knowing what she might discover.

“The thrill, the rush — you never know what you’re gonna find,” she said with a smile.

For her, dumpster diving isn’t just about getting free stuff. It’s about adventure, surprise, and helping reduce waste in the community.

Yarrow First-Hartling’s story shows how a little creativity and a lot of curiosity can turn an ordinary activity into something fun, rewarding, and even helpful to others. During tough times, she found a way to stay active, connect with others, and give new life to items that would have otherwise been thrown away. Sometimes, the old saying is true: one person’s trash really can be another person’s treasure!

SOURCE