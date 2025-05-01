Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Colorado? Here’s What the Law Says

Dumpster diving—going through trash bins for useful or valuable items—is something many people do to save money or even earn a little extra income. But in Colorado, there are specific laws about when and where it’s legal to dive into a dumpster. If you’re not careful, you could be breaking the law without realizing it.

When Dumpster Diving Is Legal in Colorado

In general, dumpster diving is allowed in Colorado under certain conditions:

The dumpster is on public property (like a sidewalk or alley).

(like a sidewalk or alley). The dumpster is not locked .

. The dumpster does not have a “No Trespassing” sign nearby.

In these situations, you are not breaking any laws if you look through the trash.

When It Becomes Illegal

The location of the dumpster is the key factor. Dumpster diving becomes illegal in Colorado if:

The dumpster is on private property .

. The dumpster is locked .

. There are “No Trespassing” signs posted around it.

posted around it. You need to jump a fence, open a gate, or go into an area that is clearly marked as private.

In these cases, you’re not just diving into a dumpster—you’re trespassing, which is a legal offense.

So, if you’re thinking about dumpster diving, always check your surroundings first. If you see any signs or barriers, it’s better to stay away.

What the Law Says

Dumpster diving is actually legal in most U.S. states because of a 1988 court case—California vs. Greenwood. The court decided that once someone throws something away, they give up their privacy rights over it. However, state, city, and county laws can still add their own rules.

That means even if state law allows it, a city or business can still make it off-limits. So, always check local rules before diving in.

Dumpster Diving for Profit

Many people in Colorado and across the U.S. treat dumpster diving as a side hustle. Some popular places to dive include:

Wealthy neighborhoods

Garage sales and estate sales

Retail store dumpsters

Construction sites

Beauty or cosmetic store dumpsters

Surprisingly, some people find valuable items like electronics, tools, or even unopened beauty products. Items found in good condition can be sold on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, or through garage sales.

A real-life example? In 2021, Business Insider wrote about a New York couple who made $3,000 per month by dumpster diving and selling what they found!

A Word of Caution: What NOT to Throw in Colorado Trash

Even though you might be looking through other people’s garbage, remember—not everything is safe or legal to throw away. In Colorado, there are 14 hazardous items that should never go into regular trash bins or dumpsters.

These include things like:

Paints and chemicals

Batteries

Electronics

Certain cleaning products

Medical waste

Throwing away these items improperly could lead to fines or other legal trouble. Some of these can be turned in during local hazardous waste collection days, while others need special disposal methods.

Dumpster diving in Colorado is mostly legal, but only if you follow the rules. Stay away from private, locked, or clearly marked dumpsters, and stick to areas where diving is allowed. Also, remember to check local laws and always respect the property and the environment.

If done right, dumpster diving can be a legal and even profitable hobby or side business—just be smart and stay within the law.

