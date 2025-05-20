Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Utah? Here’s What Law Says!

Driving barefoot in Utah is a topic surrounded by persistent myths, but the law is clear: it is not illegal to drive barefoot in Utah. The Utah Highway Patrol explicitly states, “Utah law does not require that shoes be worn while operating a motor vehicle. However, common sense should prevail and shoes should be worn. It is much easier and safer to operate a vehicle while wearing shoes”. This means you cannot be ticketed or cited solely for driving without shoes.

Why the Myth Persists

The misconception that barefoot driving is illegal likely stems from safety concerns and the advice of law enforcement agencies. While it is perfectly legal to drive without shoes, both the Utah Highway Patrol and safety experts consistently recommend wearing appropriate footwear while driving. Bare feet are more likely to slip off the pedals compared to shoes with sturdy, non-slip soles, increasing the risk of losing control of the vehicle. Footwear like flip-flops, high heels, or shoes with long laces can also pose hazards, sometimes making barefoot driving the safer option if the alternative is unsafe shoes.

Legal and Practical Implications

Although there is no law against barefoot driving, if you are involved in an accident and it is determined that driving barefoot contributed to the incident, you could potentially be cited for careless or reckless driving. Insurance claims might also become more complicated if the other party argues that your lack of footwear was a factor in the crash. Therefore, while the act itself is not illegal, the consequences of unsafe driving—regardless of footwear—can still result in penalties.

Recommendations from Authorities

Law enforcement and safety organizations in Utah strongly encourage drivers to wear shoes for better control and safety. The Utah Highway Patrol’s guidance is clear: while not required by law, shoes should be worn because they make it easier and safer to operate a vehicle.

Bottom line: You are free to drive barefoot in Utah, but for your safety and to avoid complications in the event of an accident, it’s best to wear appropriate footwear.

SOURCES

