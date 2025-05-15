Is it illegal to drive barefoot in South Carolina? Here’s What Law Says!

No, it is not illegal to drive barefoot in South Carolina. There is no state law that prohibits driving without shoes or driving in flip flops.

Details from South Carolina Law and Practice

No Explicit Ban:

South Carolina law does not explicitly prohibit driving barefoot or with flip flops. This is a common misconception, but there are no statutes making it illegal to operate a vehicle without footwear.

While driving barefoot or in flip flops is legal, it is not always considered safe. Law enforcement and safety experts warn that improper footwear-such as flip flops or bare feet-can reduce your control over the pedals, increase the risk of your foot slipping, and potentially contribute to accidents.

If your choice of footwear (or lack thereof) contributes to an accident, you may be found partially at fault under South Carolina’s comparative negligence rules, which could affect your ability to recover damages or your liability in a civil suit.

Some car insurance companies may consider barefoot driving as a risk factor and could potentially deny coverage if improper footwear is found to have contributed to a crash. In court, a judge may also consider barefoot driving as negligent if it played a role in causing an accident.

Summary Table: Barefoot Driving in South Carolina

Footwear Choice Legal Status Potential Issues if in Crash Barefoot Legal May be considered negligent if it causes accident Flip flops Legal May be considered negligent if it causes accident Closed, secure shoes Legal (recommended) Best for safety and liability

Bottom Line:

Driving barefoot in South Carolina is legal, but it is not always advisable. If your footwear (or lack thereof) impairs your ability to drive safely and leads to an accident, you could face legal and financial consequences-even though you have not broken any specific law by driving without shoes.

