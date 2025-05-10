Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Oregon? Here’s What Law Says!

No, it is not illegal to drive barefoot in Oregon. There are no state laws that prohibit driving a motor vehicle without shoes. In fact, there are no laws in any U.S. state that expressly ban barefoot driving.

What Oregon Law Says

Barefoot driving is legal: You can legally drive barefoot in Oregon, whether you’re operating a car, pickup truck, or similar vehicle.

No specific statute: The Oregon Vehicle Code and related regulations do not include any provision that requires drivers to wear shoes or specific types of footwear

Safety and Liability Considerations

Safety concerns: While legal, driving barefoot is generally not recommended by safety experts. Bare feet may provide less grip and control over pedals compared to proper footwear, and shoes can protect your feet in the event of an accident.

Potential for citations: If driving barefoot causes you to operate your vehicle unsafely-such as losing control or being distracted-you could be cited for careless or reckless driving. If barefoot driving is found to be a contributing factor in a crash, it could be used against you in a civil or criminal case.

Insurance implications: Some insurance companies may deny claims or reduce coverage if barefoot driving is determined to have contributed to an accident.

Expert Recommendations

Best practice: Wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes with rubber soles for optimal pedal control and foot protection.

Unsafe footwear: Flip-flops, high heels, and shoes with long laces are also discouraged, as they can slip off or get caught under pedals.



Driving barefoot in Oregon is legal. However, you must always maintain safe control of your vehicle. If being barefoot impairs your driving or contributes to a crash, you could face legal and financial consequences. For the safest driving experience, choose footwear that offers good grip and protection.

