Is it illegal to drive barefoot in New Jersey? Here’s What Law Says!

Many people believe it’s illegal to drive barefoot, but in reality, there is no law in New Jersey—or anywhere in the U.S.—that explicitly bans driving without shoes. However, while it’s not against the law to drive barefoot in New Jersey, it’s important to understand that driving barefoot may not always be the safest choice.

What the Law Says

New Jersey law does not specifically prohibit driving barefoot. However, the state does have general rules about driving that require drivers to maintain proper control of their vehicle at all times. This means that if driving barefoot impairs your ability to control the vehicle, you could face a citation for careless or reckless driving.

Safety Concerns

While it is legal to drive barefoot in New Jersey, many safety experts advise against it. Barefoot driving can reduce your ability to react quickly and might make it harder to press the pedals properly. For example, without shoes, your feet might slip off the pedals, or you could have trouble feeling the pressure required to control the brake or accelerator.

Better Safe Than Sorry

To avoid potential safety risks and ensure you’re fully in control of your vehicle, it’s best to wear appropriate footwear while driving. Driving with shoes, particularly closed-toe shoes, offers better grip and helps you maintain control in an emergency situation.

