Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Minnesota? Here’s What Law Says!

Driving barefoot in Minnesota is a topic that often sparks debate and confusion, but the law is clear: it is not illegal to drive barefoot in Minnesota. There is no statute in Minnesota’s traffic laws that requires drivers to wear shoes while operating a motor vehicle. This fact is confirmed by the Minnesota State Patrol and multiple legal resources, debunking the widespread myth that barefoot driving is prohibited.

What the Law Says

Minnesota’s driving regulations focus on behaviors that directly impact safety and the operation of a vehicle. Nowhere in these laws is there a mandate for footwear. According to Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol, “Driving a motor vehicle barefoot in Minnesota is legal, although secured footwear is safer. Crashes are sometimes caused by loose sandals or flip-flops that interfere with the brake and acceleration pedals”. This means that the choice to drive barefoot is left to the discretion of the driver, and there are no legal penalties simply for not wearing shoes.

Safety Considerations

While it is legal, law enforcement and safety experts generally recommend wearing secure footwear when driving. Bare feet can sometimes reduce grip on the pedals, especially if feet are wet or sweaty, increasing the risk of slipping at a critical moment. Additionally, in the event of an accident, bare feet are more vulnerable to injury. Conversely, some types of footwear-like flip-flops, sandals, high heels, or thick-soled boots-can also pose safety risks by getting caught under pedals or slipping off, which is why some troopers even suggest that barefoot driving is safer than driving with certain unsafe shoes.

Accident Liability

Even though barefoot driving is legal, it does not absolve drivers from responsibility if their choice of footwear-or lack thereof-contributes to an accident. If an investigation determines that driving barefoot impaired your ability to control the vehicle and caused a crash, this could be considered negligence and may affect liability in insurance or legal claims.

To summarize:

It is not illegal to drive barefoot in Minnesota; there are no laws against it.

Law enforcement recommends secure, appropriate footwear for safety reasons.

If barefoot driving contributes to an accident, it may be considered a factor in determining fault or negligence.

Ultimately, while you are free to drive barefoot in Minnesota, prioritizing safe and secure footwear is the best practice to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the road.

