Is it illegal to drive barefoot in Kentucky? Here’s What Law Says!

Driving barefoot in Kentucky is not illegal. There are no state laws prohibiting drivers from operating a vehicle without shoes. This applies to both cars and motorcycles, and Kentucky is consistent with the majority of states across the U.S. on this matter.
What the Law Says
- No Statute Against Barefoot Driving: Kentucky has no statute or regulation that requires drivers to wear shoes while driving.
- No Federal Law: There is also no federal law mandating footwear for drivers.
- Driver’s Manual Guidance: While the official Kentucky driver’s manual may recommend proper footwear (especially for motorcyclists), this is a safety suggestion, not a legal requirement.
Safety and Liability Considerations
- Insurance and Accident Liability: Although driving barefoot is legal, if you are involved in an accident and it is determined that being barefoot contributed to the cause (for example, your foot slipped off a pedal), you could be found negligent. This could affect insurance claims or result in additional liability, but it would not result in a citation solely for being barefoot.
- Officer Discretion: In rare circumstances, if an officer believes that barefoot driving was reckless and directly contributed to an accident, they could issue a citation for reckless driving, not for being barefoot specifically.
Summary Table
|Issue
|Legal Status in Kentucky
|Driving barefoot (car)
|Legal
|Driving barefoot (motorcycle)
|Legal
|Ticket for barefoot driving
|Not possible
|Liability in an accident
|Possible if barefoot driving contributed
Bottom Line
- You will not be ticketed or arrested for driving barefoot in Kentucky.
- It is legal, but not always recommended due to potential safety concerns and insurance complications if an accident occur.
- Employers or rental companies may set their own footwear rules for drivers on the job.
“There actually isn’t a state or federal law that mandates footwear; however, we highly suggest you do.” – Kentucky State Trooper Corey King
driving barefoot in Kentucky is legal, but always consider safety and potential liability before doing so.