Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Louisiana? Here’s What the Law Says

Ding dong ditching-ringing someone’s doorbell and running away-is often seen as a harmless prank, but in Louisiana, the legality depends on how the act is carried out and how it’s perceived by the homeowner and law enforcement.

Trespassing Laws

Louisiana law does not have a statute that specifically addresses “ding dong ditching.” However, the act can fall under the broader category of criminal trespass. Entering someone’s property without permission, even briefly to ring a doorbell, can be considered trespassing if the homeowner has not given consent or if there are clear signs prohibiting entry (such as “No Trespassing” signs). If caught, an individual could be charged with trespassing, which is a criminal offense.

Disorderly Conduct and Harassment

In addition to trespassing, repeated or aggressive ding dong ditching could be interpreted as harassment or disorderly conduct, especially if it disturbs the peace or causes the homeowner to feel threatened or alarmed. While a single incident may be treated as a nuisance, repeated pranks or behavior that escalates could lead to more serious charges.

Legal Consequences

First Offense: In most cases, especially with minors, a first offense may result in a warning from law enforcement.

In most cases, especially with minors, a first offense may result in a warning from law enforcement. Repeat Offenses or Aggravating Factors: Continued behavior or aggravating circumstances (such as property damage or harassment) can escalate to misdemeanor charges, which may carry fines or even the possibility of jail time, depending on the severity and local ordinances.

Continued behavior or aggravating circumstances (such as property damage or harassment) can escalate to misdemeanor charges, which may carry fines or even the possibility of jail time, depending on the severity and local ordinances. Homeowner Response: Homeowners are advised not to confront or chase pranksters, as this can escalate the situation and potentially result in harm or legal complications for both parties.

Practical Perspective

While ding dong ditching is not explicitly named as a crime in Louisiana statutes, it is not without risk. The prank can easily cross the line into illegal activity if it involves trespassing, harassment, or causes alarm. Homeowners who feel harassed or threatened are encouraged to contact local authorities rather than take matters into their own hands.



Ding dong ditching in Louisiana can be considered illegal if it involves trespassing or harassment. While a single, harmless prank may not lead to prosecution, repeated incidents or situations where homeowners feel threatened can result in criminal charges. The safest approach is to avoid the prank altogether, as what seems like harmless fun can have unintended legal consequences.

SOURCE