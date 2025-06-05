Insect Invasion: 5 Virginia Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Bed bugs are a persistent problem across the U.S., and Virginia is no exception. Recent studies and pest control industry reports highlight several Virginia cities actively battling bed bug infestations in 2025.

1. Alexandria

Alexandria ranks among the top 50 worst cities for bed bug infestations nationwide, coming in at 48th overall according to a 2024 study. The city’s high population density, significant number of multi-unit residential buildings, and steady tourist traffic contribute to its ongoing struggle against bed bugs. Local authorities and property managers are increasing inspections and public awareness campaigns to combat the issue.

2. Norfolk

Norfolk is another Virginia city making the national list, ranked 99th. With its busy port, military presence, and transient populations, Norfolk faces unique challenges in controlling the spread of bed bugs, particularly in hotels, apartments, and short-term rentals. Efforts include targeted pest control initiatives and educational outreach for residents and landlords.

3. Richmond

Richmond, the state capital, is ranked 214th for bed bug infestations in the U.S. The city’s older housing stock and vibrant rental market create conditions where bed bugs can thrive. Local pest control companies are reporting increased service calls, and city officials are urging vigilance, especially in multi-family dwellings.

4. Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach appears at 231st in the national rankings. As a major tourist destination, the city sees a high turnover in hotels and vacation rentals, which can accelerate the spread of bed bugs. The city has responded with stricter inspection protocols for lodging establishments and public education on prevention.

5. Portsmouth

Portsmouth is ranked 256th in the country for bed bug infestations. The city is focusing on improving pest control response times and educating residents about early detection and reporting, particularly in public housing and multi-unit complexes.

Why These Cities Are Affected

High Population Density & Tourism: Cities with more travelers and dense housing are more prone to infestations.

Older Housing Stock: Older buildings often have more hiding spots for bed bugs.

Multi-Unit Dwellings: Apartments and hotels facilitate rapid spread.

How Virginia Cities Are Responding

Increased inspections in hotels, rentals, and multi-family housing.

Public education campaigns on bed bug identification and prevention.

Faster pest control response and support for residents in affected properties.



Alexandria, Norfolk, Richmond, Virginia Beach, and Portsmouth are among the Virginia cities most actively combating bed bug infestations in 2025. Their efforts focus on inspections, education, and rapid response to limit the spread of these resilient pests.

