Insect Invasion: 5 South Carolina Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

South Carolina is experiencing a significant bed bug problem, with several cities facing ongoing infestations and working to combat these persistent pests. Here are five cities in South Carolina where residents and pest control professionals are actively addressing bed bug outbreaks:

1. Greenville

Greenville is consistently ranked among the worst cities in the United States for bed bug infestations. According to Orkin’s annual report, Greenville was the only South Carolina city to make the national top 50 list, ranking No. 27 in 2024 and No. 24 in 2023, highlighting a persistent and significant issue with bed bugs in the area. Residents are advised to regularly inspect their homes and be cautious with secondhand items to prevent infestations.

2. Columbia

As the state capital and a major population center, Columbia has seen its share of bed bug problems. Reports detail infestations in both residential homes and luxury apartment communities, often linked to travel and the movement of people and goods. Professional pest control services are frequently called upon to address ongoing outbreaks in the city.

3. Lexington

The warm, humid climate of Lexington creates ideal conditions for bed bugs to thrive. The city’s location along major travel routes increases the risk of bed bugs being introduced into homes via luggage, secondhand furniture, and public spaces. Local pest control companies report frequent calls for bed bug removal, emphasizing the need for early intervention and thorough treatment.

4. Orangeburg

Orangeburg has faced numerous bed bug infestations in both private residences and apartment complexes. Local pest control professionals recount cases where residents struggled for months to eliminate bed bugs before seeking professional help, with heat treatment proving effective in eradicating stubborn infestations.

5. Santee

Santee, a smaller town in Orangeburg County, has also dealt with notable bed bug outbreaks. Residents have attempted various DIY methods, but persistent infestations often require professional heat treatment to fully resolve the problem. Bed bugs in Santee have demonstrated adaptability, evading homemade traps and chemicals until comprehensive action is taken.

Additional Notes

Myrtle Beach is also highlighted as a high-risk area due to its status as a major tourist destination, with frequent reports of bed bug exposure in hotels and resorts.

South Carolina’s climate and travel patterns make it a hotspot for bed bug activity, and residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, especially when acquiring secondhand items or returning from travel.

These cities exemplify the broader challenge South Carolina faces in battling bed bug infestations, with ongoing efforts from both residents and pest control professionals to keep the pests at bay.

