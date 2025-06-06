Insect Invasion: 5 New Jersey Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Bed bugs are making a comeback in cities across New Jersey, with an increasing number of infestations that are causing both residents and local officials to take action. These tiny, blood-sucking insects have been a growing concern in many urban areas, leading to a surge in complaints and inspections from both landlords and tenants.

Here are five New Jersey cities that are actively combating a bed bug invasion and the steps they are taking to protect their communities from these pests.

1. Newark – Leading the Charge Against Bed Bugs

Newark has seen a rise in bed bug infestations in both residential areas and public spaces. The city has ramped up its efforts by investing in pest control education and free extermination services for low-income tenants. Newark has also been working closely with local housing authorities to ensure that landlords are meeting cleanliness standards and effectively handling bed bug issues.

What Newark is Doing:

Increasing public awareness through community programs.

Offering free bed bug removal services for eligible residents.

Tightening building inspections and holding landlords accountable.

2. Jersey City – A Growing Concern in Apartments

Jersey City, one of New Jersey’s busiest urban areas, has reported several complaints of bed bug infestations, particularly in apartment complexes. With a significant population of renters, many tenants face the challenge of ensuring that their living spaces remain free of pests, while landlords must ensure proper treatment when bed bugs are reported.

What Jersey City is Doing:

Providing tenants with information about bed bug prevention and treatment.

Launching citywide awareness campaigns to educate residents about how to spot and prevent bed bugs.

Coordinating with pest control companies to offer affordable treatments to residents.

3. Paterson – Addressing Bed Bugs in Public Housing

Paterson, which has seen a considerable number of infestations in public housing buildings, is focusing on proactive measures to tackle the growing problem. The local government has partnered with pest control experts to conduct routine inspections and treatments of public housing units. The city is also exploring long-term solutions to mitigate the issue.

What Paterson is Doing:

Inspecting and treating public housing complexes for bed bugs.

Educating residents on how to prevent and manage bed bug issues.

Working with pest control experts to ensure consistent treatment of affected buildings.

4. Trenton – Combating Bed Bugs in Schools and Homes

In Trenton, schools and public housing units have become hotspots for bed bug reports. The city has implemented a strategy to inspect and treat schools to prevent the spread of bed bugs in classrooms. Additionally, Trenton is focusing on ensuring that all landlords comply with proper pest control measures to address any infestations in residential areas.

What Trenton is Doing:

Conducting school-wide inspections to check for bed bugs and prevent infestations from spreading.

Raising awareness among landlords and tenants about their roles in pest control.

Offering resources for residents to get rid of bed bugs in their homes.

5. Camden – Keeping Bed Bugs Under Control in Rental Properties

Camden is facing a significant increase in bed bug complaints, particularly in rental properties. The city is working to combat these infestations by partnering with local pest control services to provide treatments for tenants. Camden’s health department is also involved in outreach efforts to educate residents on how to avoid bringing bed bugs into their homes.

What Camden is Doing:

Providing pest control services to low-income families.

Offering education programs on preventing and managing bed bug infestations.

Conducting inspections of rental properties and holding landlords accountable for pest control.

What You Can Do to Prevent Bed Bugs

Whether you’re living in one of these cities or elsewhere, it’s important to know how to prevent and deal with bed bug infestations. Here are some tips to keep your home free of these pesky insects:

Regular Inspections : Check your mattress, box springs, and furniture for any signs of bed bugs, such as small brownish-red stains or shells from shed skin.

: Check your mattress, box springs, and furniture for any signs of bed bugs, such as small brownish-red stains or shells from shed skin. Reduce Clutter : Bed bugs love hiding in piles of clothes or newspapers, so keep your living area clean and organized.

: Bed bugs love hiding in piles of clothes or newspapers, so keep your living area clean and organized. Seal Cracks and Crevices : Bed bugs can hide in small cracks in walls or furniture. Sealing these areas can help prevent infestations.

: Bed bugs can hide in small cracks in walls or furniture. Sealing these areas can help prevent infestations. Wash and Dry Bedding Regularly: Hot water and high heat can kill bed bugs, so wash your bedding and linens frequently.

New Jersey cities are fighting back against the increasing threat of bed bug infestations, with efforts focused on awareness, inspections, and providing services for residents affected by these pests. If you’re in any of these areas, staying informed and taking proactive steps can help keep your home bed-bug-free.

