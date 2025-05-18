Insect Invasion: 5 Minnesota Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Minnesota has seen a significant rise in bed bug infestations in recent years, with several cities ranking among the worst in the United States for these persistent pests. In 2024, eight Minnesota cities were listed among the nation’s most bed bug-infested, highlighting the scope of the problem and the need for robust pest control measures.

Top 5 Minnesota Cities Battling Bed Bug Infestations

The following cities are at the forefront of Minnesota’s fight against bed bugs:

Minneapolis : Ranked highest in the state and 24th nationally for bed bug infestations, Minneapolis faces ongoing challenges due to its population density and high number of multi-unit residential buildings.

: Ranked highest in the state and 24th nationally for bed bug infestations, Minneapolis faces ongoing challenges due to its population density and high number of multi-unit residential buildings. St. Paul : As the state’s capital and a densely populated urban area, St. Paul is also heavily affected by bed bug outbreaks.

: As the state’s capital and a densely populated urban area, St. Paul is also heavily affected by bed bug outbreaks. Bloomington : Known for its hotels and proximity to major travel hubs, Bloomington is a hotspot for bed bug activity.

: Known for its hotels and proximity to major travel hubs, Bloomington is a hotspot for bed bug activity. Brooklyn Park : This suburb has seen a rise in bed bug reports, particularly in multi-family housing units.

: This suburb has seen a rise in bed bug reports, particularly in multi-family housing units. Rochester: Ranked 134th nationally, Rochester contends with infestations in both residential and hospitality sectors.

Other Minnesota cities on the 2024 list include Plymouth, Woodbury, and additional urban centers, all facing similar challenges due to increased travel and dense housing.

How Cities Are Combating Bed Bugs

Inspection and Rapid Response

Regular inspections in hotels, apartments, and public spaces are crucial. If an infestation is confirmed, adjacent rooms and units are also inspected to prevent spread.

Quick action is essential to contain outbreaks and minimize impact on residents and businesses.

Professional Pest Control Methods

Heat Treatments : Professional pest control companies, such as Adam’s Pest Control and Rove Pest Control, use high-temperature treatments to kill bed bugs and their eggs in a single visit. This method is effective, requires less preparation, and allows residents to keep their furniture.

: Professional pest control companies, such as Adam’s Pest Control and Rove Pest Control, use high-temperature treatments to kill bed bugs and their eggs in a single visit. This method is effective, requires less preparation, and allows residents to keep their furniture. Targeted Insecticide Use : For smaller infestations, licensed professionals apply specially formulated insecticides in multiple visits to ensure complete eradication.

: For smaller infestations, licensed professionals apply specially formulated insecticides in multiple visits to ensure complete eradication. Biological Controls: Some companies deploy biological agents, such as spores that specifically target bed bugs, as a preventive and remedial measure.

Prevention and Education

Public education campaigns, especially during Bed Bug Awareness Week, inform residents and travelers about how to spot signs of bed bugs and prevent their spread.

Hotels and property managers receive training on inspection protocols and rapid response strategies to protect guests and tenants.

Community Collaboration

Cities coordinate with pest control experts, public health officials, and community organizations to monitor infestations and share best practices for prevention and treatment.

Key Takeaways

Bed bug infestations are a growing concern across Minnesota, particularly in larger cities and areas with high population density or frequent travel. Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, and Rochester are among the most affected, but proactive inspection, professional pest control, and public education are helping these communities combat the onslaught and protect residents from these resilient pests.

