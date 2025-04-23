Insect Invasion: 5 Maryland Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Bed bugs are becoming an increasing concern across Maryland, especially in cities with dense populations, older buildings, or heavy tourism. These pests can quickly spread through homes, apartments, and hotels, making early detection and treatment crucial. In this article, we’ll highlight five Maryland cities where bed bugs have become a notable problem and what actions are being taken to address it.

1. Baltimore – Maryland’s Top Hotspot for Bed Bugs

Baltimore has earned the unfortunate title of the worst city in Maryland for bed bug infestations. According to Pest Gnome, it ranks 51st nationally for bed bug problems. A combination of high population density and older buildings makes the city an easy target for these persistent pests.

Residents are advised to:

Regularly inspect bedding, furniture, and cracks in walls

Check hotel rooms before settling in

Contact pest control professionals immediately if signs of bed bugs are found

2. Columbia – Multi-Unit Residences at Risk

Columbia may not be facing an outbreak as severe as Baltimore’s, but it still struggles with bed bugs, ranking 218th nationally. Infestations are often found in residential complexes with multiple units, where bugs can easily travel between apartments.

To prevent infestations, residents should:

Keep living areas clean and clutter-free

Use protective mattress covers

Be cautious about bringing secondhand furniture into the home

3. Frederick – A Growing but Manageable Concern

Frederick ranks 358th in the country for bed bug issues. While the problem is less severe here, it still exists, especially in hotels and residential neighborhoods. Local pest control services often respond to cases where early action helps prevent widespread infestations.

Residents and visitors should:

Inspect hotel rooms before use

Contact professional pest control at the first sign of bed bugs

Be careful when returning home from travel or bringing in used items

4. Ocean City – Tourism Brings Bed Bugs Too

Ocean City, a top tourist destination, deals with bed bug infestations mainly in hotels and vacation rentals. Because of the frequent change of guests, there’s a higher chance of bed bugs being introduced and spread rapidly.

Property owners in Ocean City are encouraged to:

Perform regular inspections between guest stays

Train staff to recognize early signs of bed bugs

Implement proactive pest control measures

5. Annapolis – Historic Charm, Hidden Bed Bugs

Annapolis, known for its beautiful old buildings, also has reported bed bug problems in public accommodations and residential areas. The age of many structures gives bed bugs ample hiding places in cracks and crevices.

To combat infestations, Annapolis locals should:

Learn how to identify bed bugs and their hiding spots

Avoid bringing used furniture indoors without inspection

Act quickly with professional help at the first sign of a problem

No matter where you live in Maryland, being vigilant is the best way to prevent a bed bug infestation. Here are a few quick tips:

Look for common signs like blood spots on sheets or small black dots (fecal matter)

Check seams of mattresses, behind headboards, and inside furniture

When staying at hotels, inspect the room thoroughly and keep luggage elevated

If you suspect bed bugs, contact a licensed pest control service for fast, effective treatment

By taking these precautions and staying informed, you can help protect your home and loved ones from the nuisance and discomfort of bed bugs.

SOURCE