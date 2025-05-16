Insect Invasion: 5 Kentucky Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Kentucky, like many states, has seen a persistent problem with bed bugs, particularly in its largest urban areas. Recent national rankings and pest control data highlight several Kentucky cities actively battling these resilient pests.

1. Louisville

Louisville consistently appears on national lists of cities with the most bed bug infestations. In Orkin’s 2024 report, Louisville ranked 49th among U.S. cities for bed bug treatments, maintaining its position from the previous year. Local reports also confirm ongoing efforts to address bed bug complaints in both residential and commercial settings, including recent incidents in public spaces like grocery stores.

2. Lexington

Lexington, Kentucky’s second-largest city, is also a hotspot for bed bug activity. It ranked 50th on Orkin’s 2024 list, dropping four spots from the previous year, indicating some progress but ongoing challenges. Lexington’s inclusion on multiple pest control lists over the years underscores the city’s continued struggle with these pests.

3. Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg

This metro area, which includes parts of western Kentucky, was identified by Terminix as one of the top 50 bed bug-infested cities in the U.S. for 2024. The presence of bed bugs in this region reflects the widespread nature of the problem beyond Kentucky’s largest cities.

4. Evansville

Though Evansville is located on the Indiana-Kentucky border, it serves as a regional hub for both states. It appears on Terminix’s 2024 list, indicating that the broader region-including parts of Kentucky served by Evansville’s pest control companies-is grappling with bed bug invasions.

5. Bowling Green

While not ranked as high as Louisville or Lexington, Bowling Green is among Kentucky cities where pest management professionals report regular bed bug treatments. Its growing population and status as a college town contribute to increased risk and reporting of infestations.

Summary Table: Kentucky Cities Facing Bed Bug Challenges

City/Region 2024 National Ranking Notable Details Louisville 49 (Orkin) Consistent hotspot, active public response Lexington 50 (Orkin) Slight improvement, but persistent issue Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg Top 50 (Terminix) Regional challenge, affects western Kentucky Evansville Top 50 (Terminix) Border city, impacts Kentucky/Indiana region Bowling Green Not ranked, but active Regular treatments, college town risk factor

Louisville and Lexington are Kentucky’s most prominent battlegrounds in the fight against bed bugs, with Paducah, Evansville, and Bowling Green also facing significant challenges. These cities continue to implement public health measures and pest control strategies to combat the ongoing bed bug onslaught.

