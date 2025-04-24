Insect Invasion: 5 Indiana Cities Combatting Bed Bug Onslaught

Indianapolis, IN – Feeling itchy just thinking about it? You’re not alone. According to new research from Terminix, Indianapolis has earned the No. 4 spot on the list of U.S. cities with the worst bed bug problems. This unsettling ranking is based on the number of pest control services provided in cities across the country over the past year.

The Top 10 Most Bed Bug-Infested Cities

Here’s the full list of the worst-hit cities in 2024 according to Terminix:

Philadelphia New York City Dallas-Fort Worth Indianapolis Cincinnati Los Angeles Cleveland Washington, D.C. Chicago Boston

Meanwhile, other Indiana cities made the list too, though not as high. South Bend ranked at No. 38, and Evansville came in at No. 46.

Why Are Bed Bugs Such a Problem?

Bed bugs are tiny, flat insects that feed on human blood, usually at night. They hide in the seams of mattresses, inside bed frames, under carpets, and even in curtains and furniture cracks. They don’t spread diseases, but their bites can cause itchy, red welts and lead to anxiety or sleeplessness for those affected.

Once bed bugs settle in, they can be very difficult to get rid of without professional help. That’s why Indianapolis’s ranking is a concern—it shows just how persistent and widespread these pests have become in the city.

How to Get Rid of Bed Bugs

If you suspect a bed bug infestation in your home, here are some proven steps to take:

De-clutter your living areas , especially bedrooms, to reduce hiding spots.

, especially bedrooms, to reduce hiding spots. Vacuum regularly , especially under beds, along baseboards, and around furniture.

, especially under beds, along baseboards, and around furniture. Wash and dry all bedding and clothing on the highest heat setting (at least 120°F) to kill both bugs and eggs.

(at least 120°F) to kill both bugs and eggs. Use mattress and box spring encasements to trap bed bugs and prevent new infestations.

to trap bed bugs and prevent new infestations. Seal up cracks and crevices in walls, door frames, and flooring with caulk.

in walls, door frames, and flooring with caulk. Call a licensed pest control expert if the infestation continues despite your efforts.

Ranking 4th in the nation for bed bugs is no badge of honor for Indianapolis. But the good news is that infestations can be managed with the right tools and quick action. Whether you’re living in the heart of the city or the surrounding suburbs, staying vigilant and clean can go a long way in keeping your home bed bug-free. And if the problem persists, it’s best not to delay—get professional help and rest easy.

