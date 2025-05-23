Illinois Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

General Rule : In Illinois, drivers are allowed to make a right turn at a red light after coming to a complete stop, unless otherwise posted.

2025 Updates and Proposed Changes

Potential Changes : As of 2025, there is a growing movement in Illinois and other states to restrict or ban right turns on red, primarily due to concerns about pedestrian safety and rising pedestrian deaths.

: As of 2025, there is a growing movement in Illinois and other states to restrict or ban right turns on red, primarily due to concerns about pedestrian safety and rising pedestrian deaths. Chicago’s Plans : Chicago’s administration has announced intentions to “restrict right turns on red,” though specific details and implementation timelines have not been provided yet.

: Chicago’s administration has announced intentions to “restrict right turns on red,” though specific details and implementation timelines have not been provided yet. National Trends: Other cities and states are considering or have enacted similar restrictions, especially in areas with high pedestrian traffic, such as near schools, parks, and downtown zones.

Key Points for Drivers

Always come to a complete stop before turning right on red.

Check for posted signs or signals prohibiting the turn.

Yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic before proceeding.

Be aware of local ordinances, especially in larger cities like Chicago, where additional restrictions may soon apply.

Summary Table

Situation Right Turn on Red Allowed? No sign prohibiting, red circle Yes, after full stop and yielding Sign prohibits right turn on red No Steady red arrow No Local ordinance bans at intersection No

As of May 2025, Illinois drivers can generally turn right on red after stopping and yielding, unless a sign or local rule prohibits it. However, with increased attention on pedestrian safety, expect more restrictions—especially in urban areas—in the near future. Always check for signs and stay updated on local traffic ordinances.

