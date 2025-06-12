Hawaii Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

In 2025, Hawaii has updated its traffic rules, including the widely discussed Right Turn on Red rule. This rule is important for both local drivers and visitors, as it governs when and how drivers can make a right turn at a red traffic light. To ensure you’re fully informed, here’s a breakdown of the updated rule and what it means for driving in Hawaii.

What Does the Right Turn on Red Rule Involve?

The Right Turn on Red rule in Hawaii allows drivers to make a right turn at a red light unless otherwise indicated by traffic signs. This means that, in most cases, you can make a right turn after stopping completely at a red light and ensuring that there’s no oncoming traffic or pedestrians crossing the road. However, there are certain exceptions and updates to the rule that all drivers should be aware of.

Key Changes in the 2025 Update

More Restrictions on Specific Intersections: In response to traffic safety concerns, some intersections in Hawaii may now have no right turn on red signs that prevent turning right at certain intersections during specific hours. These signs aim to reduce congestion and accidents in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic or complex road layouts. Pedestrian Safety Priority: As part of the 2025 update, the safety of pedestrians has been made a higher priority. Drivers are now required to yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street before making a right turn on red. Even if a pedestrian signal isn’t on, you must still ensure that no pedestrians are in the crosswalk before proceeding with the turn. Right Turn on Red Prohibited Near Schools: At or near school zones, right turns on red will often be prohibited during certain hours of the day to ensure student safety. This is particularly common at intersections where children are likely to be crossing. New Technology to Enforce the Rule: Hawaii has introduced more traffic cameras and digital sensors to enforce right-turn violations. If you fail to stop fully before turning right on red or fail to yield to pedestrians, these technologies will automatically capture the violation and could result in a fine.

How to Make a Right Turn on Red Safely

To ensure you’re following the updated 2025 rules correctly, here’s how to safely make a right turn on red in Hawaii:

Stop Completely : Always come to a complete stop at the red light.

: Always come to a complete stop at the red light. Look for Signs : Make sure there is no sign prohibiting a right turn on red. Watch for “No Turn on Red” signs or any traffic indicators that restrict this maneuver.

: Make sure there is no sign prohibiting a right turn on red. Watch for “No Turn on Red” signs or any traffic indicators that restrict this maneuver. Yield to Pedestrians : Check for pedestrians in the crosswalk. Yield to them before making the turn, even if the light is red.

: Check for pedestrians in the crosswalk. Yield to them before making the turn, even if the light is red. Check for Oncoming Traffic : Look both ways to ensure there are no cars approaching that would interfere with your turn.

: Look both ways to ensure there are no cars approaching that would interfere with your turn. Proceed Slowly: Once you’ve checked that it’s safe, make the right turn carefully, ensuring you’re not cutting off other drivers or pedestrians.

Penalties for Violating the Right Turn on Red Rule

Failing to adhere to the updated Right Turn on Red rule could result in:

Fines : If you’re caught not stopping fully or failing to yield to pedestrians, you could face a fine.

: If you’re caught not stopping fully or failing to yield to pedestrians, you could face a fine. Points on Your License : Depending on the severity of the violation, you may accumulate points on your driving record.

: Depending on the severity of the violation, you may accumulate points on your driving record. Increased Risk of Accidents: Violating the rule can increase your chances of causing accidents, especially when pedestrians or cyclists are involved.

The 2025 update to Hawaii’s Right Turn on Red rule aims to make the roads safer for everyone, especially pedestrians and cyclists. While the rule still allows for right turns at red lights in many situations, it’s crucial to follow the updated regulations, such as yielding to pedestrians and paying attention to restricted zones. By staying informed and driving carefully, you can ensure compliance with the law and help maintain road safety across the state.

