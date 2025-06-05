Georgia Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Statewide Rule

Right turn on red is generally legal throughout Georgia:

At most intersections, drivers may turn right on red after coming to a complete stop and yielding to all pedestrians and oncoming traffic, unless there is a posted sign prohibiting the maneuver. Red Arrow Exception:

A right turn on red is not allowed when a red arrow is displayed at the intersection.

Atlanta’s 2025 Update

New Atlanta Ordinance:

In February 2024, Atlanta passed a law banning right turns on red lights at intersections in Downtown, Midtown, and Castleberry Hill—areas with high pedestrian traffic. This change is part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative to improve pedestrian safety. Implementation Timeline:

The ban will be enforced once “No Turn on Red” signs are installed at affected intersections, with a deadline of December 31, 2025 . Until then, right turns on red remain legal in these areas as long as you yield properly.

The ban does not apply citywide—only in designated neighborhoods. Other areas in Atlanta and the rest of Georgia continue to follow the standard statewide rule unless otherwise posted. Penalties:

Violators in the affected Atlanta areas may be fined $70 once the ban is active and signage is in place1.

Summary Table

Location Right Turn on Red Allowed? Notes Georgia (statewide) Yes, after stop & yield Unless posted or red arrow shown Atlanta (Downtown, Midtown, Castleberry Hill) No (after Dec 2025, with signage) Ban applies only where signs are posted Other Atlanta neighborhoods Yes, after stop & yield Unless posted



Right turns on red remain legal in Georgia—unless a sign or red arrow prohibits it. Atlanta will ban right turns on red at intersections in Downtown, Midtown, and Castleberry Hill by the end of 2025, but only where new signs are installed. Always check for posted restrictions and yield to pedestrians and traffic before turning.

