Final Day to Claim Direct Payment from $16.5 Million Avast Privacy Settlement

If you were an Avast user between August 2014 and January 2020, today is your last chance to claim a share of the $16.5 million settlement over alleged privacy violations. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached this settlement after accusing Avast, the antivirus and VPN software provider, of misleading users about how it handled browsing data collected through its products.

What Happened with Avast’s Privacy Practices?

The FTC alleged that Avast misrepresented how it would handle user data. While Avast promised to protect consumer privacy, it was found to have sold detailed browsing data to third parties for advertising purposes without adequate notice or consent. The information was collected via Avast’s browser extensions and antivirus software, and it was stored indefinitely, according to the FTC.

As part of the settlement, Avast was ordered to pay $16.5 million to compensate affected users. The company also agreed to stop selling, sharing, or licensing web browsing data for advertising purposes and was instructed to delete the data that had been shared with its subsidiary, Jumpshot. Avast ceased operations of Jumpshot in January 2020, and has since reached out to the companies that purchased the data, asking them to delete it as well.

How to Claim Your Payment

If you were impacted by Avast’s privacy practices, you must file a claim by June 5, 2025, to receive compensation. To do so, you need to fill out a claim form, which can be found on the FTC’s settlement page. Keep in mind that the exact amount of money each claimant will receive is unclear, as the payouts depend on how many people submit claims.

The FTC has indicated that payments will be sent by mail, but they have not provided a specific date for when the checks will be distributed. However, claimants can expect to receive their payments sometime in 2026.

Why Is Avast Being Sued?

The FTC’s complaint accused Avast, through its subsidiary Jumpshot, of selling user browsing data to more than 100 third parties. These practices were a violation of consumer trust, as users believed their browsing data was protected. The data was re-identifiable and could potentially be used to track individuals, which is why the FTC stepped in to resolve the issue.

What Will Avast Do Going Forward?

As part of the settlement, Avast is now prohibited from selling or sharing users’ browsing data for advertising purposes. The company is also required to delete the data it had already shared with Jumpshot and to limit its data-sharing practices moving forward. This settlement marks a significant change in how Avast handles user privacy and data protection.

Other Settlements Available

In addition to the Avast settlement, there are other class action settlements available to U.S. consumers. For example, Retina Group of Washington has agreed to a $3.6 million settlement in a class action lawsuit, offering $5,300 in cash payments to eligible individuals.

If you were a user of Avast products between 2014 and 2020, make sure to file your claim today before the deadline. The $16.5 million settlement offers compensation for the alleged privacy failures, but time is running out. To ensure you don’t miss out, submit your claim form by June 5, 2025.

SOURCE