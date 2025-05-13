Connecticut Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Statewide Cap: Connecticut does not have a statewide rent control law limiting how much landlords can raise rent for most tenants. Landlords generally set rent based on market conditions and can increase it at lease renewal or for month-to-month tenants, provided proper notice is given.

Notice Requirements: For year-long leases, landlords must provide at least 45 days’ written notice before the lease ends if they intend to raise the rent. For month-to-month tenants, at least one full rental period’s notice (typically one month) is required before a rent increase takes effect.

No Increase During Lease: Landlords cannot raise rent during the term of a fixed lease unless the lease specifically allows it.

Local Fair Rent Commissions: Extra Protection for Vulnerable Tenants

Fair Rent Commissions: Some Connecticut towns (currently about 15, with more expected as new legislation expands coverage) have Fair Rent Commissions. These commissions can investigate tenant complaints about excessive rent increases, especially for elderly, disabled, or low-income tenants.

Percentage Caps: For tenants protected by a Fair Rent Commission, annual rent increases may be capped at a percentage set by the commission, based on local factors like inflation and landlord costs.

Appeals: Tenants can file complaints about excessive increases, and commissions can order landlords to reduce or roll back unjustified hikes. Both sides can appeal commission decisions in Superior Court.

New Legislative Developments for 2025

Proposed 10% Flag: Lawmakers are considering a bill that would automatically flag rent increases above 10% as “excessive” for new property owners (less than one year of ownership), unless major renovations have been completed. Such increases would trigger an investigation by the Fair Rent Commission.

as “excessive” for new property owners (less than one year of ownership), unless major renovations have been completed. Such increases would trigger an investigation by the Fair Rent Commission. Mandatory Commissions: New legislation may require all towns with populations over 25,000 to establish Fair Rent Commissions, expanding tenant protections statewide.

Other Legal Safeguards

No Retaliation or Discrimination: Landlords cannot raise rent in retaliation for tenant complaints or for discriminatory reasons (race, disability, etc.).

Security Deposit Limits: Security deposits are capped at two months’ rent (one month for tenants 62 or older).

Quick Reference Table

Situation Rule/Limit Statewide rent increase cap None for most tenants Notice for year-long lease 45 days before lease ends Notice for month-to-month At least one rental period (usually 1 month) During fixed lease term No increase unless lease allows Fair Rent Commission towns Caps for protected tenants; complaint process Retaliatory/discriminatory hikes Prohibited Proposed new owner rule (2025) >10% flagged as excessive, triggers commission review

Bottom Line

Most Connecticut tenants are not protected by rent caps, but must receive proper notice of increases. Elderly, disabled, and low-income tenants in towns with Fair Rent Commissions have extra protections, including possible caps on annual increases. New legislation in 2025 may expand these protections and flag large increases for review. Always check your lease, local ordinances, and watch for updates as new laws are implemented.

SOURCE