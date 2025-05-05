Colorado Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Colorado Revised Statute § 42-4-604(c)(1) permits drivers to make a right turn on red after coming to a complete stop and yielding to pedestrians and other traffic with the right-of-way.

Local jurisdictions can prohibit right turns on red by posting appropriate signs at intersections; otherwise, the turn is allowed.

Safety Concerns and Potential Changes

In Denver, a committee has recommended banning all turns on red, including right turns, citing safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists. The evidence shows right turns on red increase bike and pedestrian crashes significantly because drivers often focus on oncoming traffic and miss pedestrians crossing from the right.

Denver’s Vision Zero plan already calls for ending turns on red in high-traffic areas like downtown and major corridors to reduce crashes.

The final decision on banning right turns on red in Denver rests with the mayor.

2025 Related Traffic Law Updates

While no statewide ban on right turns on red exists in Colorado as of 2025, new laws focus on improving overall road safety, including a hands-free phone law to reduce distracted driving and fines for unsafe driving behaviors like weaving in express lanes.

Drivers are not required to turn right on red even if it is legal; they can choose to wait for the green light without penalty.

Summary

Aspect 2025 Colorado Rule Right turn on red allowed? Yes, unless prohibited by local signage Required action before turning Complete stop and yield to pedestrians/traffic Local bans possible Yes, some cities like Denver considering bans Safety concerns Increased pedestrian and cyclist crashes Driver choice Not required to turn right on red

The 2025 update reflects a balance between maintaining traffic flow and enhancing pedestrian safety, with some cities moving toward restricting right turns on red to reduce crashes.

