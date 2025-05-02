Can Colorado Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

Starting January 1, 2025, Colorado drivers are required to go completely hands-free when using mobile electronic devices behind the wheel. The new law, passed to reduce distracted driving and improve road safety, goes beyond the previous texting ban to prohibit holding or manually operating a phone while driving for any reason—including voice calls.

Here’s a simple guide to what the law says, who it applies to, and how you can stay compliant.

What Does the New Law Prohibit?

The 2025 law makes it illegal for drivers to hold or manually use a mobile device while driving, whether it’s for texting, calling, navigating, or any other activity.

What’s Still Allowed?

Drivers can still use mobile devices only through approved hands-free accessories, such as:

Bluetooth headsets

Dashboard phone mounts

Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

Car speaker systems

Voice-activated controls and mounted phone navigation systems are permitted—as long as you don’t touch the phone while driving.

Penalties for Violating the Law

Violating the hands-free law can lead to both fines and license points, making it important to comply from day one.

Offense Fine License Points Dismissal Option First Offense $75 2 points Dismissed if proof of hands-free device purchase is shown Second Offense Higher fine More points No dismissal option

First-time violators can avoid penalties by showing proof that they have since purchased a qualifying hands-free device.

Who Is Exempt?

The law includes several important exemptions to ensure public safety and essential services are not impacted:

Individuals reporting emergencies

Utility workers and code enforcement officers

and Animal protection officers

First responders (police, EMS, fire)

(police, EMS, fire) Drivers in parked vehicles

Commercial drivers operating commercial vehicles

If you don’t fall under these categories, the law applies to you, regardless of your driving experience or destination.

How to Drive Hands-Free in Colorado

To stay compliant (and safe), consider investing in one of these hands-free solutions:

1. Dashboard or Phone Mounts

These secure your phone to the dashboard or windshield, allowing you to view maps or take calls without holding the phone.

2. Apple CarPlay / Android Auto

Most newer vehicles come with these systems built in. They allow you to use voice commands for calls, texts, and navigation directly through your car’s screen.

3. Built-In or Add-On Bluetooth Speaker Systems

Cars with Bluetooth already allow hands-free calls. If your vehicle doesn’t support it, there are plug-in devices that add this functionality through the stereo.

Why This Law Matters

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), distracted driving remains one of the top causes of traffic crashes in the state. This law aims to make roads safer by ensuring that drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Promotional Resources Available

CDOT is also helping organizations spread the word through a Hands-Free Toolkit that includes:

Social media templates

Newsletter articles

Website graphics

Print-ready posters (ideal size: 18 x 24 inches)

Visit the CDOT website to access the full promotional toolkit.

The new hands-free law in Colorado is now in effect and applies to all drivers except those covered by specific exemptions. By switching to a hands-free accessory, you not only stay legal—you also make the roads safer for everyone. Whether you’re a daily commuter or occasional driver, now is the time to go hands-free.

