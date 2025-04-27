24 Retirement Traps Undermining Pennsylvanians’ Future

Fudge lovers, get ready to discover some of the most unique and tasty fudge flavors from all around the United States! Thanks to Chocolate Moonshine, a candy shop that analyzed sales data, we now know the favorite fudge flavor in each state. From classic chocolate to creamy crème brûlée, here’s a fun look at what’s loved most in each part of the country.

State-by-State Fudge Flavor Preferences

Alabama: Chocolate Cheesecake

Alabama spices up the classic chocolate fudge with a rich twist—chocolate cheesecake. It’s creamy, decadent, and a favorite in the Yellowhammer State.

Alaska: Chocolate Walnut

In Alaska, residents enjoy a hearty mix of chocolate walnut fudge. This rich and nutty fudge is perfect for the cold winter months.

Arizona: Crème Brûlée

Not a chocolate lover? Arizona residents prefer crème brûlée fudge. Its rich, caramel flavor makes it a standout choice in the Grand Canyon State.

Arkansas: Pecan Turtle

Arkansas follows Alaska’s love for nuts, choosing pecan turtle fudge. The combination of chocolate, caramel, and crunchy pecans makes this flavor a local favorite.

California: Chocolate Mint

In California, it’s all about the refreshing taste of chocolate mint fudge. The minty twist adds a cool factor to the rich chocolate, making it a popular pick.

Colorado: Chocolate Peanut Butter

If you love chocolate and peanut butter, Colorado has got you covered. Their favorite fudge flavor is a perfect blend of both—chocolate peanut butter.

Connecticut: Penuche

In Connecticut, residents opt for penuche, a caramel-flavored fudge made with brown sugar. It’s a simple yet delicious treat with a smooth, caramel-like flavor.

Delaware: Crème Brûlée

Much like Arizona, Delaware residents also love crème brûlée fudge. The rich caramelized sugar flavor is a crowd-pleaser.

Florida: Sea Salt Caramel

Being a coastal state, it makes sense that Florida residents love sea salt caramel fudge. It’s the perfect sweet and salty combination for those sunny beach days.

Georgia: Pecan Turtle

Georgia residents also have a soft spot for pecan turtle fudge. With the state being the largest supplier of pecans in the U.S., this is a delicious, nutty favorite.

Hawaii: Strawberry Cheesecake

If you want to enjoy a healthier version of fudge, Hawaii offers strawberry cheesecake fudge. This fruity and creamy flavor is a favorite among locals.

Idaho: Dark Espresso

For a caffeine boost in fudge form, Idaho residents love dark espresso fudge. It’s the perfect treat for coffee lovers.

Illinois: Maple Walnut

In Illinois, maple walnut fudge is the go-to choice. It’s a flavor that brings a touch of the north, reflecting the state’s love for maple treats.

Indiana: Peanut Butter

Indiana keeps it simple and sweet with peanut butter fudge. It’s a classic combination that’s always a crowd favorite.

Iowa: Chocolate Walnut

Iowa residents like to mix chocolate with walnuts in their fudge, making chocolate walnut the top flavor. It’s a perfect balance of rich chocolate and crunchy nuts.

Kansas: Dark Espresso

Kansas residents, like those in Idaho, also favor dark espresso fudge. It’s a perfect choice for those who love a bold, coffee-flavored treat.

Kentucky: Chocolate Peanut Butter

In Kentucky, chocolate peanut butter fudge is the favorite. The smooth, rich combination of chocolate and peanut butter makes for a satisfying dessert.

Louisiana: Rocky Road

Louisiana residents enjoy rocky road fudge, which adds marshmallows and nuts to the rich chocolate base. It’s a fun, textured treat that’s hard to resist.

Maine: Penuche

Maine shares Connecticut’s love for penuche fudge. This simple yet delicious caramel-flavored fudge is a favorite in the northeast.

Maryland: Black Cherry Bourbon

Maryland residents enjoy a more sophisticated flavor: black cherry bourbon fudge. The combination of fruit and alcohol adds a unique twist to this rich treat.

Massachusetts: Penuche

Like Maine and Connecticut, Massachusetts also loves penuche fudge. This classic caramel-flavored fudge is a New England favorite.

Michigan: Dark Espresso

In Michigan, dark espresso fudge is the top pick. This rich coffee-flavored treat is a favorite for those who enjoy a little extra kick in their fudge.

Minnesota: Black Cherry Bourbon

Minnesota residents warm up with black cherry bourbon fudge, a rich and flavorful choice that’s perfect for chilly winter days.

Mississippi: Pecan Turtle

Mississippi residents can’t get enough of pecan turtle fudge. The combination of chocolate, caramel, and pecans is a beloved treat in the Magnolia State.

Missouri: Sea Salt Caramel

In Missouri, sea salt caramel fudge is the most popular choice. The sweet and salty flavor combination is a hit with locals.

Montana: Belgian Chocolate

Montana residents prefer a premium treat, choosing Belgian chocolate fudge. The high-quality chocolate makes it a smooth and luxurious option.

Nebraska: Belgian Chocolate

Like Montana, Nebraska residents also love Belgian chocolate fudge. This rich and velvety fudge is made with the finest chocolate for the perfect indulgence.

Nevada: Sea Salt Caramel

Nevada residents enjoy sea salt caramel fudge, a flavor that balances sweetness and saltiness in a perfect combination.

New Hampshire: Penuche

Much like Maine and Massachusetts, New Hampshire residents also choose penuche fudge as their favorite.

New Jersey: Chocolate Peanut Butter

In New Jersey, chocolate peanut butter fudge is the preferred treat. The combination of creamy peanut butter and chocolate is a classic favorite.

New Mexico: Belgian Chocolate

New Mexico residents love Belgian chocolate fudge. This high-quality chocolate flavor is a favorite among those with a sweet tooth.

New York: Pecan Turtle

New Yorkers are big fans of pecan turtle fudge, with its combination of chocolate, caramel, and crunchy pecans.

North Carolina: Chocolate Peanut Butter

North Carolina residents enjoy chocolate peanut butter fudge, a beloved combination of two classic flavors.

North Dakota: Maple Walnut

In North Dakota, maple walnut fudge is the top choice. It’s a sweet, nutty flavor that’s a favorite among locals.

Ohio: Black Cherry Bourbon

Ohio residents love black cherry bourbon fudge. The rich and bold flavors make it a standout choice in the Buckeye State.

Oklahoma: Sea Salt Caramel

In Oklahoma, sea salt caramel fudge is the go-to flavor. The sweet and salty combination is a hit with Sooner State residents.

Oregon: Belgian Chocolate

Oregon joins the ranks of Montana, Nebraska, and others in choosing Belgian chocolate fudge as their favorite.

Pennsylvania: French Vanilla

Pennsylvania residents prefer French vanilla fudge, a smooth and creamy treat that stands out from the usual chocolate and caramel options.

Rhode Island: Crème Brûlée

Rhode Island residents prefer crème brûlée fudge, a rich and decadent flavor that’s perfect for a sweet treat.

South Carolina: Maple Walnut

South Carolina residents love maple walnut fudge, which combines the sweetness of maple with the crunch of walnuts for a perfect treat.

South Dakota: Belgian Chocolate

South Dakota residents, like those in Montana and Nebraska, choose Belgian chocolate fudge for its smooth, luxurious flavor.

Tennessee: Black Cherry Bourbon

Tennessee residents enjoy black cherry bourbon fudge, a rich, flavorful choice that pairs perfectly with their love of whiskey.

Texas: Chocolate Walnut

Texas residents prefer chocolate walnut fudge, a classic flavor that’s loved by many across the state.

Utah: Sea Salt Caramel

Utah residents love sea salt caramel fudge, making it a popular choice for those seeking a sweet and salty treat.

Vermont: Belgian Chocolate

Vermont residents are no different from many other states, with Belgian chocolate fudge being the top choice for its high-quality, smooth texture.

Virginia: Sea Salt Caramel

In Virginia, sea salt caramel is the most beloved fudge flavor, offering the perfect balance of sweetness and salt.

Washington: Chocolate Peanut Butter

Washington residents enjoy chocolate peanut butter fudge, a flavor combination that’s beloved by many.

West Virginia: Belgian Chocolate

West Virginia residents, like many other states, enjoy Belgian chocolate fudge for its rich and luxurious flavor.

Wisconsin: Crème Brûlée

In Wisconsin, crème brûlée fudge is the most popular, with its creamy and rich texture making it a local favorite.

Wyoming: Sea Salt Caramel

Wyoming residents also love sea salt caramel fudge, making it a popular choice in this state.

From Belgian chocolate to sea salt caramel, every state has its own unique favorite fudge flavor. Whether you’re a fan of classic chocolate or something more exotic like black cherry bourbon, there’s no shortage of delicious options to try. Why not explore some of these regional favorites the next time you’re craving a sweet treat?

