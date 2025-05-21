11 of the Weirdest California Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

California’s highways are lined with quirky, unforgettable roadside attractions—some kitschy, some historic, all worth a detour. Here are 11 of the weirdest, most memorable stops across the Golden State:

1. Chandelier Drive-Thru Tree (Leggett)

A 276-foot-tall coast redwood with a tunnel carved through its base, allowing cars to drive right through its hollow center. Estimated to be over 2,000 years old, it’s a classic symbol of California roadside oddity and was recently crowned the state’s weirdest attraction.

2. Cabazon Dinosaurs (Cabazon)

Two massive concrete dinosaurs—Rex (a 65-foot T. rex) and Dinny (an apatosaurus)—loom beside I-10. Built in the 1960s and ’70s, they’re pop culture icons featured in films and are free to visit. You can even climb inside Rex’s neck for a unique view.

3. Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande)

A forest of “trees” made from welded metal and colorful glass bottles, this folk art installation along Route 66 is photogenic and delightfully odd.

4. Mystery Spot (Santa Cruz)

A legendary “gravity hill” where the laws of physics seem not to apply. The optical illusions and tilted rooms have baffled visitors since the 1940s.

5. OstrichLand USA (Buellton/Solvang)

Feed and interact with more than 80 ostriches and 70 emus at this quirky, semi-zoo attraction. Watch out—they’re fast and not shy about grabbing food from your hand.

6. Big Josh Muffler Man & Spinning Cowboy Boot (Joshua Tree)

A towering fiberglass cowboy, part of the famous “muffler men” series, stands outside The Station in Joshua Tree, accompanied by a giant spinning cowboy boot. Both are selfie magnets and true Americana.

7. WWII Fighter Plane Crashing Into Gas Station (Caruthers)

An old fighter plane mounted to look like it’s crashing into a gas station roof—a bizarre and memorable sight from the Central Valley’s heyday.

8. Unofficial Center of the World (Felicity)

Near the California-Arizona border, this oddball site claims to be the literal center of the world, complete with a marker, church, and even a piece of the Eiffel Tower.

9. Charlie Brown Farms (Little Rock)

A sprawling roadside market and eatery famous for its eccentric décor, giant statues, and a dizzying array of snacks and oddities.

10. Toads Hollow (Davis)

A dedicated underpass for toads to safely cross the road. It’s a small, whimsical reminder of California’s love for quirky solutions.

11. Trees of Mystery (Klamath)

Home to the giant Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, this roadside park also features unique tree formations and a sky tram through the redwoods.

These attractions are just a sampling of California’s long tradition of roadside weirdness, blending folk art, pop culture, and natural oddities into unforgettable road trip stops.

