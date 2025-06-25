Uncategorized

Residents are invited to a gun violence awareness event on Wednesday to meet local law enforcement

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit is set to hold the final Gun Violence Awareness Month Community Roll Call this Wednesday, marking the end of a month-long initiative focused on safer communities and reducing violence.

This event provides an opportunity for residents and youth to meet the officers working in their neighborhoods and engage with the police in a positive setting. According to the NCPD, the goal is to build stronger relationships between officers and the community while raising awareness about the importance of gun violence prevention.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 25

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments, 8750 Fairwind Drive

This Community Roll Call serves as a final opportunity for residents to participate in discussions and activities that promote community safety and engagement with law enforcement. The event is open to all local residents and is an important step in fostering a safe environment for everyone in the community.

