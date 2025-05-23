‘Jumping to violence’: Homeowner opens fire on men selling solar panels door-to-door, cops say

Port Charlotte, Florida – A 72-year-old Florida man was arrested after he allegedly opened fire on two young salesmen who had simply knocked on his door to sell solar panels, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on Monday in the 13000 block of Boabadilla Lane in Port Charlotte. No injuries were reported, but the two men were left terrified by the shooting.

Salesmen Flee to Neighbor’s Backyard for Safety

According to a probable cause affidavit, a nearby resident called 911 after two panicked young men came banging on her door, saying they had just been shot at by her neighbor.

The woman directed the frightened salesmen to hide behind her shed and then alerted the police. She later told deputies she heard six to eight gunshots, followed by another four or five shots.

Victims Say They Were Shot at After Being Told to Leave

The two men, aged 20 and 25, were interviewed by police. They said they were selling solar panels door-to-door when they knocked on a home’s door. An older woman answered and asked them to leave. As they walked away — reportedly 50 to 100 feet from the house — they suddenly heard multiple gunshots.

The men said they saw a man shouting and pointing a gun at them. They quickly fled and ran to the neighbor’s house for safety. No one was hit by the bullets, but both said they feared for their lives.

72-Year-Old William Mark Williams Arrested

Deputies went to the home where the shots were fired and arrested William Mark Williams, 72. He now faces charges of:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm in public

Both victims identified Williams as the shooter. He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail but has since bonded out. Records show he has been appointed a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

Political Signage at Suspect’s Home

According to Google Maps images from May 2024, a sign reading “F— Joe Biden” was displayed on Williams’ lawn along with an upside-down American flag, a symbol often associated with right-wing protest movements.

Sheriff’s Response

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell issued a statement condemning the incident:

“Once again we are called out to a neighborhood in which a firearm was discharged recklessly. Thankfully, nobody was hurt by this individual’s actions, though I am sure the victims will not forget the fear they felt any time soon. This man’s response to solicitors was absolutely uncalled for and could have been deadly.”

Sheriff Prummell urged the public to manage emotions calmly rather than resorting to violence.

This alarming incident highlights the growing concerns around gun misuse and emotional outbursts in everyday situations. What should have been a harmless sales visit turned into a near-deadly encounter. Authorities are now urging the community to find non-violent ways to handle disputes or unwanted interactions, especially when it involves young people doing their jobs.

