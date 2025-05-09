Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Minnesota? Here’s What the Law Says

Minnesota does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering pets outside, but there are important legal requirements and anti-cruelty statutes that apply:

Under Minn. Stat. § 343.21, it is illegal to “torture, cruelly beat, neglect, or unjustifiably injure” any animal. This statute also prohibits acts that constitute cruelty, including neglecting to provide adequate shelter, food, or water. If chaining or tethering a pet results in neglect or cruelty-such as depriving the animal of shelter, water, or exposing it to dangerous conditions-it may be considered a violation of this law. Dangerous Dogs: Owners of dogs deemed “dangerous” have stricter requirements. These dogs must be kept in a proper enclosure or, if outside, must be muzzled and restrained by a substantial chain or leash and under the physical control of a responsible person. This is a specific provision and does not apply to all pets.

Local Ordinances

Many Minnesota cities have their own, often stricter, regulations:

Chains, tethers, or tie-outs must be at least three times the length of the animal, weigh no more than ten pounds, and allow access to shelter and water. Animals may not be chained for more than two consecutive hours, with a required two-hour break between sessions, and no more than four two-hour periods in a 24-hour day. There are additional requirements for pulley and kennel systems. Minneapolis: Tethers must be at least three times the animal’s length and weigh no more than five pounds. Animals must have access to shelter and water, and cannot be tethered without on-site supervision.

Summary Table: Key Points

Law/Ordinance Statewide (Minnesota) St. Paul Minneapolis Chaining/Tethering Not outright banned, but must not cause neglect or cruelty Max 2 hours at a time, 4 times per day; shelter/water required Supervision required; shelter/water required Tether Length/Weight Not specified statewide 3x animal’s length, ≤10 lbs 3x animal’s length, ≤5 lbs Dangerous Dogs Must be muzzled, chained, and under control if outside enclosure Follows state law Follows state law

It is not outright illegal to leave your pet chained outside in Minnesota, but you must ensure the animal is not neglected or treated cruelly, and you must comply with local city ordinances, which may have specific limits on tethering duration, supervision, and requirements for shelter and water. Violating these rules can result in fines or animal cruelty charges. Always check your local ordinances for the most specific and up-to-date requirements.

SOURCE