A lifeguard from Charleston County Parks saves a frightened osprey off Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. – A Charleston County Parks lifeguard saved an Osprey in distress Thursday morning after spotting the bird struggling in the ocean near the Folly Beach pier. Richard Miller, the lifeguard, quickly paddled out on his rescue board, gently placed the bird on the board, and brought it back to shore.

Quick Action Leads to Rescue

Upon reaching the beach, it was discovered that the Osprey had an injured wing and was unable to fly. Charleston County Parks staff acted swiftly, taking the bird to a shaded and safe area while waiting for assistance from the Center for Birds of Prey.

The Center for Birds of Prey team arrived shortly after and transported the Osprey for further evaluation and rehabilitation.

Lifeguard’s Heroic Effort Honored

In honor of Miller’s quick-thinking rescue, the lifeguards at Charleston County Parks affectionately nicknamed the bird “Big Rich.” The organization expressed its gratitude, saying, “We want to give a big shoutout to our quick-thinking lifeguards and the Center For Birds Of Prey for their help.”

Thanks to the combined efforts of the lifeguard team and the Center for Birds of Prey, the Osprey is now on its way to recovery.

SOURCE