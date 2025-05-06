High-Speed Chase Ends with Man Found Hiding Under House in Charleston

A man who tried to escape police by speeding through two counties in South Carolina was finally caught last month. He was found hiding under a house after crashing into a shed and running into nearby woods. The incident happened on April 26, and new details have now been shared by local authorities.

How the Chase Started

The chase began when deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle for speeding near Highway 17 and Highway 45. But instead of stopping, the driver refused to pull over and sped off, which led to a high-speed police chase that crossed into Berkeley County.

Who Was the Driver?

The suspect has been identified as Michael David Sigler, a 53-year-old man. After the chase crossed into Berkeley County, things escalated. According to a police report, Sigler drove behind some houses near United Drive and Dakota Lane, crashed into a shed, and then ran into nearby woods.

Arrest Made with Help from K-9 Unit

Deputies from Berkeley County soon arrived on the scene to assist. They used a K-9 officer named Konok to help search for Sigler. A short time later, police found him hiding under a house, and he was taken into custody without further trouble.

What Charges Does He Face?

Sigler is facing several charges in Charleston County and Berkeley County. These include:

In Charleston County:

– Failure to stop

– Second-degree driving under suspension

– Failure to register the vehicle

– No proof of insurance

– Speeding

In Berkeley County:

– Resisting arrest

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This chase is a reminder of how dangerous high-speed pursuits can be—for police, the public, and the suspect involved. Thanks to teamwork between counties and the use of a trained K-9 officer, the chase ended without further injury. The suspect will now face multiple charges, and the case will go through the legal process in both Charleston and Berkeley counties.

