Fort Dorchester Twins Make Major League Baseball History as Umpires

In a heartwarming and historic moment, twin brothers from Fort Dorchester High School have officially achieved their shared dream — becoming Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires. Tyler and Austin Jones made history by umpiring MLB games on the same day, at the same time, but in different cities.

A Shared Dream Becomes Reality

Back in June 2024, Austin Jones made his big league debut in style when he officiated a game where legendary pitcher Max Scherzer recorded his 3,000th career strikeout. That was a proud day for his family and Fort Dorchester High School.

On Sunday, Austin’s twin brother, Tyler Jones, joined him in the big leagues by umpiring his first MLB games — a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets. Tyler was at first base for the first game and moved to third base for the second.

At the same time, Austin was in Boston, calling balls and strikes behind the plate for the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. Two brothers. Two cities. Two major league games. All on the same day.

Possibly the First Twins to Umpire on the Same Day

While there have been several famous twins in Major League Baseball as players — like Ozzie and Jose Canseco in the past and Tyler and Taylor Rogers today — having twin umpires is something truly rare. In fact, there’s no official record of twins umpiring major league games on the same day before.

This makes Tyler and Austin Jones’ accomplishment possibly a first in Major League Baseball history.

Humble Beginnings at Fort Dorchester High

Both brothers started their baseball journey at Fort Dorchester High School in South Carolina, where they were known not only for their talent but also for their intelligence and discipline on the field.

Their former coach, Ronnie Saylor, spoke with pride about the twins:

“Two great kids. You won’t find two better young men character-wise. Always helpful, always doing the right thing. They were thinkers. They knew the game, the rules, and always knew where everyone needed to be.”

That sharp understanding of baseball rules, combined with their strong values and character, paved their way to the top level of umpiring.

A Moment That Will Be Remembered

Their story is not just about becoming umpires. It’s about setting a goal, supporting each other as brothers, and making it happen — together. It’s a rare journey, not just for their school or their state but for all of Major League Baseball.

Many kids dream of playing in the big leagues. But the Jones brothers took a different path — one that still leads to the major leagues, proving that love for the game comes in many forms.

The story of Tyler and Austin Jones is truly inspirational. From high school baseball diamonds to different MLB ballparks on the same day, their journey proves that dreams come true when passion meets hard work. With no known record of twins umpiring major league games at the same time, they may have written a new chapter in baseball history. For Fort Dorchester, for the Lowcountry, and for baseball fans everywhere, it’s a moment to celebrate.

