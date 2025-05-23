Denied’: Trump assassination attempt defendant receives no assistance from MAGA-hero Judge Cannon in move to dismiss two charges of federal indictment

Florida, USA – A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss key charges against a Florida man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump with a high-powered rifle at one of the former president’s golf courses in 2024.

Ryan Routh, the accused, faces a five-count federal indictment, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assault of a federal officer, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, rejected Routh’s attempt to have two of the charges dismissed, ruling that his arguments did not stand up to legal scrutiny.

Charges Routh Tried to Dismiss

Routh had asked the court to drop the following two charges:

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon

His defense team argued that these charges violated his Second Amendment rights — the right to bear arms — despite his prior conviction for possession of dynamite.

Judge Cannon, however, disagreed. She ruled that the law allows restrictions on firearm ownership, particularly in cases involving firearms with no serial numbers, which prosecutors argued serve no lawful purpose.

Citing the 2024 precedent in United States v. Price, Cannon wrote:

“If he can be constitutionally prohibited from possessing any firearm… then he can surely be prohibited from possessing a discrete subset of firearms — namely, firearms with obliterated serial numbers.”

The Assassination Plot

According to court documents, Routh was arrested in September 2024 after a Secret Service agent spotted him in the bushes near the 6th hole putting green at Trump International Golf Club. Former President Trump was playing just one hole behind at the time.

When confronted, Routh allegedly fled the scene in a Nissan Xterra after the agent fired shots at him.

Authorities later found a letter addressed to the “world” in Routh’s possession. In it, he wrote:

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you.”

Investigators believe Routh had been waiting in hiding for 12 hours for the former president to arrive, as per court filings.

Witness Helped Identify Routh

A key witness, referred to in court documents as T.C.M., helped law enforcement identify and detain Routh. Additional evidence gathered during the investigation has further strengthened the federal case.

Facing Federal and State Charges

Routh has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted in federal court, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He is also facing separate state charges, including:

Attempted first-degree murder

Terrorism

Both cases are ongoing.

This case represents one of the most serious alleged threats against a former U.S. president in recent years. The federal court’s decision to uphold all charges against Ryan Routh reflects the grave nature of the allegations, and the court’s rejection of the Second Amendment defense further reinforces legal boundaries around gun ownership for convicted felons.

