Charleston Boy’s Letter to Late Pope Francis Becomes a Family’s Miracle Story

Charleston, S.C. – As the Catholic world celebrates the election of Pope Leo XIV, one family in Charleston is holding close a very personal and emotional memory involving Pope Francis, just days before his passing.

For the Carmona family, the story is about faith, timing, and a letter from the Vatican—a letter written by their 6-year-old son, Giovanni Carmona Luna, whose big questions about God led to something truly unforgettable.

“How Did God Make the World?”

During a family trip to Italy and the Vatican, young Giovanni was filled with curiosity. After seeing volcanoes in Nicaragua and castles in Disney, he started asking questions that even adults struggle to answer.

“How did God make the world?” he asked his parents. Inspired by their visit to the Vatican, Giovanni asked if he could write to Pope Francis.

Together with his father, Hector Carmona, he wrote a heartfelt letter:

Dear Papa, My name is Giovanni. I am 6 years old. I live in Charleston, USA. How did God make the world? I saw you earlier this month when I visited Italy and the Vatican with my family. God bless you.

He filled the page with colourful drawings of God, volcanoes, jaguars, and the Earth, along with his big questions. The letter was sent to the Vatican.

A Letter, a Fall, and a Miracle

Months later, on April 18, a reply was sent from Rome.

Just three days later, on April 21, the world learned that Pope Francis had passed away.

At the same time, the Carmona family, returning from Easter celebrations in Nicaragua, faced a sudden health scare. On the last day of their trip, Giovanni fell and scraped his knees. It seemed minor until he developed a serious infection.

“He couldn’t move his leg. His fever shot up. We rushed him to the hospital as soon as we landed,” said Hector.

Doctors found his white blood cell count had risen to 25,000, a strong sign of severe infection. They warned it might require surgery and days in the hospital.

But after just four days, he made a fast recovery—and that’s when the letter arrived.

A Blessing from the Vatican

The envelope, sealed from the Vatican, included a letter from Monsignor Roberto Campisi and a signed photo from Pope Francis.

Dear Giovanni, His Holiness Pope Francis has received your letter. He thanks you for writing to him. The Holy Father will pray for you and your family, and he sends his blessing.

For the Carmonas, the timing, the message, and Giovanni’s healing felt like more than coincidence.

“To me, it was a sign,” said Josefina Carmona, Giovanni’s mother. “A sign that everything was going to be okay.”

Giovanni, who had now lost his Papal pen pal, was not sad. Instead, he wrote another short, sweet letter:

Dear Pope, We still love you and we pray for you.

As the world welcomes Pope Leo XIV, one Lowcountry family will always remember Pope Francis not only as a global leader of faith but also as someone who personally touched the life of a little boy from Charleston. Through a letter, a blessing, and perfect timing, their story became one of faith, healing, and love—a small miracle they will carry forever.

