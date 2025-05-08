Camp Hall Rail Project Reaches Key Milestone; Waterway Between Lakes Moultrie and Marion to Close Temporarily

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Residents and boaters are being alerted to a temporary waterway closure set to take place next week as Palmetto Railways advances construction on the Camp Hall Rail project. A critical phase of bridge assembly will briefly shut down recreational traffic between Lakes Moultrie and Marion, a popular route for boating and fishing in the region.

Waterway Closure Scheduled for May 13

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, construction crews will install the center span of a new rail bridge over the diversion canal that links the two lakes. This work marks a major step in Phase 2 of the Camp Hall Rail project and will require a complete closure of the waterway for public safety.

Only emergency vessels will be allowed through, with law enforcement marine patrols on both sides of the canal to enforce the restriction. This measure ensures safety during the heavy lift operation involving large construction equipment and elevated risk conditions.

No Wake Zone and Restrictions Begin May 14

Boating activities will resume on Wednesday, May 14, but with strict safety rules in place. The area under the new rail bridge will become a “No Wake” zone, and boaters must follow these guidelines:

No anchoring under the bridge

No stopping or fishing in the restricted area

Increased construction vehicle traffic near both canal banks

Officials urge boaters to stay alert and cautious as work continues near the water.

About the Camp Hall Rail Project

The bridge installation is part of the Camp Hall Industrial Corridor, a major infrastructure project led by Palmetto Railways, a division of the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The goal is to connect the rapidly growing Camp Hall Commerce Park with South Carolina’s freight rail network, improving logistics and industrial access across the region.

Located in Berkeley County, the Camp Hall Commerce Park spans 6,800 acres and is designed to host various industries on infrastructure-ready sites. The project supports job creation, transportation improvements, and long-term economic development for the Lowcountry.

Boaters planning trips through the diversion canal between Lakes Moultrie and Marion should adjust their schedules to avoid travel on May 13, and strictly follow new boating rules starting May 14. The temporary closure is a necessary step in building a safer, more connected freight rail system for the future of Berkeley County and beyond.

SOURCE