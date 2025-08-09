Weather Alert for Central and Eastern Iowa: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

Central and eastern Iowa are facing a potential flood threat this weekend, with up to 8 inches of rain possible from Saturday to Sunday. Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, especially in areas east of Interstate 35 and along the Cedar and Iowa Rivers.

The rain will start Saturday afternoon and could intensify overnight, with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Some areas may see up to 8 inches of rain before the system moves east.

Flooding is a concern, particularly in low-lying areas, farmland, and along smaller rivers. Roads could become flooded quickly, and rural gravel roads might wash out. Travel on major roads like Interstate 80, U.S. Route 30, and Iowa Highway 1 could be hazardous.

Residents are urged to stay alert to weather updates, avoid flooded roads, and keep emergency supplies ready in case evacuations are needed. Flooding risks could continue into early next week.

