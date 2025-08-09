sullivan s island

Weather Alert for Central and Eastern Iowa: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

by Jackson
Published On:
Weather Alert for Central and Eastern Iowa: Heavy Rain and Flooding Likely This Weekend

Central and eastern Iowa are facing a potential flood threat this weekend, with up to 8 inches of rain possible from Saturday to Sunday. Slow-moving thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, especially in areas east of Interstate 35 and along the Cedar and Iowa Rivers.

The rain will start Saturday afternoon and could intensify overnight, with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Some areas may see up to 8 inches of rain before the system moves east.

Flooding is a concern, particularly in low-lying areas, farmland, and along smaller rivers. Roads could become flooded quickly, and rural gravel roads might wash out. Travel on major roads like Interstate 80, U.S. Route 30, and Iowa Highway 1 could be hazardous.

Residents are urged to stay alert to weather updates, avoid flooded roads, and keep emergency supplies ready in case evacuations are needed. Flooding risks could continue into early next week.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

North Charleston police are looking for a fragile adult who has gone missing

North Charleston police are looking for a fragile adult who has gone missing

How to Keep Kids Healthy During the School Year, According to a Dietitian

How to Keep Kids Healthy During the School Year, According to a Dietitian

Long Trek to Lone Star State Sparks Plan for SC Maritime Academy

Long Trek to Lone Star State Sparks Plan for SC Maritime Academy

North Charleston’s Back to School Bash Brings Music, Giveaways, and 1,000 Free Backpacks

North Charleston’s Back to School Bash Brings Music, Giveaways, and 1,000 Free Backpacks

Hanahan Firefighters Rescue Injured Dog Trapped Under Dumpster

Hanahan Firefighters Rescue Injured Dog Trapped Under Dumpster

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in College Park Road Crash

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed in College Park Road Crash

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow