Safety, security, and pay: Berkeley County school officials say they are ready for the new year

Safety is a top priority for Berkeley County School District after multiple guns were found on school grounds last year. Officials announced plans to increase weapon screening in middle and high schools.

Tim Knight, director of Security and Emergency Management, said the district will expand its random search program. In April, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Phillip Simmons High School, prompting the district to act.

New Weapon Screening Systems

Berkeley County now has 20 weapon screener systems, funded by grants, which will be used in schools and stadiums. During the 2025-2026 school year, student resource officers will perform random backpack checks.

Knight explained the process: “We’ll take a classroom at a time, and students will walk through the screener with their belongings. It’s quick, painless, and a strong deterrent.”

The screeners will be placed at school entrances and used at varsity sports games, starting with the upcoming football jamboree. Safety officials also encourage parents to check their children’s backpacks daily and report anything suspicious.

Supporting Teachers with Better Pay and Hiring

The district is also focusing on teacher staffing. Aimie Fulmer, chief human resource officer, said Berkeley County is nearly fully staffed for the first time since COVID-19, with fewer than 10 vacancies in regular education and fewer than 20 in special education.

The district employs more than 2,500 teachers and offers programs for those with bachelor’s or master’s degrees to become certified teachers.

Teacher Pay Increases

Berkeley County teachers were the second-highest paid in South Carolina last year. This year, first-year teachers will earn over $56,000, thanks to a school budget of more than $485 million.

Fulmer said, “We raised every teaching salary cell by $2,500, exceeding the state requirement, to help keep teachers in the classroom.”

