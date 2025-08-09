Person and Dog Exposed to Rabid Raccoon in Charleston County

A person and a dog were exposed to a raccoon confirmed to have rabies in a Charleston County neighborhood.

Raccoon Found Near Dogwood Road and Becky Road

The rabid raccoon was discovered near Dogwood Road and Becky Road. It was tested by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) on August 5 and confirmed to have rabies the following day.

Exposed Person and Dog

One person was exposed to the raccoon and has been referred to their healthcare provider for further action. The dog that was exposed will be quarantined according to the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

What to Do if You Encounter a Rabid Animal

If you or your pets came into contact with this raccoon, you are urged to contact the DPH Charleston office at 843-953-4713 during business hours.

Protecting Yourself and Your Pets

Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager, emphasized the importance of keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease, so it’s important to give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” she said.

This is the sixth rabid animal reported in Charleston County in 2025.

SOURCE