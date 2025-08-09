Permit for Private Dock on Ashley River Sparks Local Concerns

A proposed permit for a private dock along the Ashley River is drawing opposition in Charleston, with concerns over the potential loss of public access to the waterfront.

Proposed Dock Would Block Views and Access

The Beach Company has applied for a permit to build the private dock for residents of the Jasper Luxury Housing Complex, located near the corner of Lockwood Drive and Broad Street. The dock would stretch nearly 200 feet into the river, blocking public views and access to the popular walking and running area.

Community Voices Concerns

Locals are worried that the proposed dock will take away access to the scenic waterfront that the public enjoys daily. “I feel like locals aren’t being prioritized,” said Charleston resident Claudia Penner.

Brian Turner, President of the Preservation Society of Charleston, expressed similar concerns, saying the dock would disrupt the public’s ability to enjoy the riverfront. “What people love about Charleston is our ability to take in its beautiful setting along the Ashley River,” Turner said.

Impact on the Historic District

The dock’s construction could also affect Charleston’s historic district. Turner emphasized that the project would benefit a few people, while negatively impacting the public’s access to a historic area. The Preservation Society of Charleston has submitted a comment opposing the permit and is requesting a public hearing.

City’s Response

The City of Charleston has not had formal discussions with the Beach Company about the dock but shared concerns about maintaining public access along the waterfront. “We remain committed to ensuring public access is maintained,” the city said in a statement.

Beach Company’s Statement

The Beach Company assured the public that it will follow all necessary state regulations and obtain the required environmental approvals before proceeding with the project.

Public Feedback Opportunity

The Preservation Society of Charleston is encouraging residents to submit feedback on the proposal before the deadline on August 8, 2025. Comments can be submitted through their website under Public Notice Detail Comments.

