North Charleston’s Back to School Bash Brings Music, Giveaways, and 1,000 Free Backpacks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of families gathered at the North Charleston Sports Complex this weekend for the city’s annual Back to School Bash, ensuring students head into the new school year excited and prepared. The event, part of the long-running “It’s Cool to Be in School” campaign, kicked off with music, dancing, and a variety of giveaways.

Families from the Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County school districts participated in the celebration, which provided more than 1,000 free backpacks and a wealth of community resources. The event was designed not only to distribute school supplies but also to foster a fun and positive environment for students and families alike.

“It’s not just about giving away backpacks,” said Whitney Lawrence, senior admin for the North Charleston Police Department. “We provide fun as well… we have a DJ, free food. We do this every single year, and it’s something we look forward to every year.”

In addition to the backpacks, attendees enjoyed games, danced to the music, and took advantage of special gifts from local vendors. Free haircuts and beauty services were offered, while grilled hotdogs, hamburgers, and Kona Ice kept everyone refreshed in the summer heat.

For upcoming high school senior Jaalah Brown, events like these help set a positive tone for the year ahead. “School isn’t always in a positive light,” Brown shared. “If we try and keep it in a positive light while we’re here, I think it will really help energize the school year.”

Organizers highlighted the event as a symbol of the strength of community unity. “It shows that we are better when we do it together,” said Angela Singleton from Impact City Church. “If we support each other, help each other, love each other, we can eliminate the crime and spread the peace and light.”

All the school supplies were distributed before the end of the event, and organizers have confirmed the Back to School Bash will return next year, at the same time and place.

